San Antonio, TX

Group of Latino lawmakers demand DPS provide Spanish-language information on Uvalde school shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio and four other Latino members of Congress sent a letter Friday to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw requesting all information regarding the Uvalde school shooting be provided in Spanish as well as English. According to...

Comments / 51

David Ballard
4d ago

We are an English Speaking Country and I think that if you are legally here in the United States of America you should learn to speak and write The English Language

Reply(8)
35
katy#1
4d ago

NO. learn to speak English or go home. nothing wrong with legally coming to USA and living and keep your language and culture. but learn English. NO demanding. assimilate or go HOME.

Reply
25
Daniel Tullos
4d ago

This country is America weather you are here legally our illegally you must speak the English language. Texas is not in Mexico anymore. God bless Texas

Reply(3)
19
 

Texas AG demands construction of border wall in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding the construction of a border wall in Webb and Zapata counties. In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Paxton is urging the agency to go forward with its original plan to build a border wall in the Laredo sector. The Biden administration is currently conducting an “environmental assessment” of the wall, which has put a stop to construction directed by Congress in 2020.
Governor Abbott Commends Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan On Proposed Solutions For School Safety

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement commending Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for the quick response by their chambers and for the initial proposals addressing public and school safety following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Governor had requested Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
KSAT Digital Journalist Ivan Herrera named 2022 Media Icon by Pride Center of San Antonio

KSAT Digital Journalist Ivan Herrera has been named the 2022 Media Icon by the San Antonio Pride Center. Herrera was honored along with other “icons” at a Pride Center ceremony in downtown San Antonio on Sunday, June 12. Winners included Mayor Ron Nirenberg, photographer Julián P. Ledezma, transgender activist Leo Tyler Castillo-Anguiano and Dr. Rev. Naomi Brown.
South Texans react to pending gun, school safety legislative deal

HONDO, Texas – South Texans are still grieving the loss felt by the Uvalde community after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed 21 lives. So, many turned their emotional hardship into action on Sunday by having a benefit concert in Hondo and another in Adkins, Texas.
More than $1M in cocaine, meth, heroin found inside statues smuggled into Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case. 
Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said that it’s transferring its global base to the Dallas suburb of Irving, from Deerfield, outside Chicago. The company had...
