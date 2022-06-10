ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Litecoin Is Nosediving Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Litecoin LTC/USD, are trading lower in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes To $24,400 — Is It A Good Time To Buy?

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin BTC/USD crashed to its 18-month low at $24,552 on centralized exchanges such as Binance, and Coinbase leaving investors wondering if now is a good time to buy?. Image source: Binance BTC/USD spot. With a strong ‘sell’ signal projected by technical indicators, BTC...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Tumbles Below $1,000 As 65,000 ETH Are Dumped On Uniswap By Whale

Ethereum ETH/USD plummeted to $950 at one point Monday, driven by 65,000 ETH dumped on Uniswap UNI/USD. What Happened: On June 13, ETH fell below the spot price, relative to other exchanges, to $950 on Uniswap. Ethereum, across numerous multiple trading pairs, was unloaded for a plethora of stablecoins such as Dai DAI/USD, Tether USDT/USD, and USD Coin USDC/USD, and was dumped to the amount of 65,000 ETH.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Litecoin Ltc Usd#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Fed
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 7.50% to $11.78. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation and an increase in US Treasury yields has also weighed on the market. Growing inflation has...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $211M Of 2 Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Sliding

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower Monday alongside several companies in the broader technology sector amid overall weakness as stocks continue to sell off following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Inflation accelerated again in May as the headline CPI rose 8.6%, up from 8.3% in April and above average economist...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

High Tide Clocks 98% Revenue Growth In Q2

High Tide Inc HITI reported second-quarter revenue growth of 98% year-over-year to C$81.03 million, and loss per share improved to C$(0.14) from C$(0.30) in 2Q21. Geographically revenue of C$63.5 million was earned in Canada, C$15.9 million was earned in the United States, and $1.6 million was earned internationally. The gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped around 875 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4,806 ETH Worth $5M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 4,806.13 Ether ETH/USD worth $5,199,172, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,081.78), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion before the opening bell. Core & Main shares gained 2.6% to $22.20 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation ORCL...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
140K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy