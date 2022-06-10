One dead following crash in Overland Park Friday afternoon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 73-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Johnson County, Kansas.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at West 163rd Street and Mission Road in Overland Park.

According to a witness, the driver of a minivan was traveling northbound on Mission Road, drove left of the center into the southbound lanes of traffic, overcorrected crossing back into the northbound lane leaving the roadway into an embankment and striking a drain culvert causing the vehicle to flip.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Marta J. York of Stilwell, Kansas.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Anyone with on the crash information are asked to call the Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit at 913-

327-5677.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

