ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Non-profit in Lorain Co. helps moms who have hit rock bottom

By Mike Brookbank
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlSNV_0g75YDbE00

There are always turning points in life, and for Haley Simecek, the world she knew and loved quickly disappeared following the death of her father in 2019.

"I just was a version of myself that you're not presently in front of right now," said Simecek.

The loss triggered trauma and intensified Simecek's addiction.

"I am a recovering heroin addict and cocaine addict," said Simecek.

Eventually finding herself homeless, her son and daughter in foster care, Simecek got connected with The Road to Hope.

"Them being a part of my journey is just a miracle, a blessing, to have them by my side to reach these accomplishments that I'm reaching," said Simecek.

The Lorain County non-profit currently provides recovery housing for 200 residents.

"I have a family here," said Simecek.

After living apart for nearly two years, Simecek made enough progress through the program to be reunited with her children.

"Nine months sober, my kids were given to me, full custody. I now have tools to use during that time when my disease wants to sneak up," said Simecek.

News 5 caught up with Simecek and her children as they toured their new home at "The Village."

"We've been trying to grow to meet the need of the community for sure," said Jeffrey Kamms, Road to Hope founder.

The Road to Hope's $3.2 million expansion in Vermilion will provide additional housing for 18 women and up to 24 children.

"While they're here they're still going to be doing recovery plans with the staff. When we first started the Road to Hope back in 2007, I never realized what the demand was," said Kamms.

Kamms began his recovery outreach with just the basics.

"Me and my wife used to take one person into the basement of our home and help them sober up," said Kamms.

As for why he felt compelled to help strangers?

"There was a time in my life that I was lost in addiction," said Kamms.

Sober now for more than two decades, Kamms is on a mission to make sure everyone who wants a fresh start can get one.

“I was really at a spot that I didn't see my life going very far. I want to spend time giving back what was given to me," said Kamms.

The helping hand Simecek found with Road to Hope providing a home, safety and security helped make her family whole again.

"They're not bounced around from location to location like they went through," said Simecek.

As she continues arming herself with the tools she needs to keep her substance abuse disorder in check, Simecek said her disease is doing pushups in the back of her brain, but her willpower is much stronger.

"As much as I fought to get what my disease needed out in the street; I came in tenfold to fight for my life. I’m not going to stop fighting. They call me a warrior," said Simecek.

Comments / 2

Related
Cleveland Scene

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bottom#Housing#Charity#Lorain Co
Cleveland.com

Those struggling with addiction need your help: Ed Gemerchak

Guest columnist Ed Gemerchak has a passion for helping people, especially those struggling with homelessness and addiction. He currently serves as the executive director of Y-Haven, the YMCA of Greater Cleveland’s program for those with addiction and experiencing homelessness. The number of Americans struggling with addiction continues to cause...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Mobile vet clinic takes Humane Society services beyond the shelter

The Humane Society of Summit County recently launched MABEL (Making Animals Better and Enriching Lives): a new, state-of-the-art mobile veterinary clinic offering affordable vet care to the residents and pets of Summit County. Affordable options for veterinary care are often distant from high-need communities and some previously available resources have...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Community clothing ministry is a prayer come to fruition

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – For years, Denise Walsh wanted to help. “I had this idea for a clothing ministry in my heart for six or seven years,” she explained, “knowing there was such a need in Medina County to help women and children escaping from abuse or trafficking, as well as for foster families taking on new responsibilities.”
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where and when you can get free produce in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this summer to host monthly free produce giveaways. The annual food drive distributes 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to local residents throughout the summer at the Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Avenue. Food […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free home accessibility assessments available in Cuyahoga County

Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio offers free home accessibility assessments to income-qualified homeowners in Cuyahoga County. Participants receive up to two hours of free home accessibility counseling and the assessment includes an initial screening telephone call, an in-home visit, a report of current home accessibility, and recommendations for products and home modifications tailored to the occupant’s needs, according to a news release.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland-area Lyft driver nearly carjacked after customers point guns at him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in his life, a Cleveland-area Lyft driver found himself at gun point. “If I didn’t know anything about anything, I was green to it and I didn’t know the neighborhood and I didn’t know the situation, I definitely would have gotten at least carjacked probably and probably shot,” said Lyft Driver, Mont Phillips.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy