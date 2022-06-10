ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

City ownership of Danville’s historic Bresee Tower renews redevelopment interest among preservationists

By Renée Cooper
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPc9Q_0g75XsNs00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Renewed interest in saving Danville’s 100-year-old Bresee Tower has swelled in the two weeks since a Vermilion County judge transferred ownership of the building to the city for the first time in its history.

The mayor has been prepared to demolish it for about three years, and with the deed, the city now has the ability to make that happen. Advocates for saving it have been making noise ever since.

The city has not been presented with a formal plan to reimagine the 12-story building in several years, but there has been some interest from investors.

Quinn Adamowski, regional advocacy manager at nonprofit preservation group Landmarks Illinois said the redevelopment of the tallest building in Vermilion County remains doable.

The non-profit placed the Bresee Tower on its list of Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois back in 2012. 10 years later, he addressed a letter to Danville City Council members, asking them to explore options beyond demolition. The letter claims city leaders have a “duty to present taxpayers with all possible options for its future.”

Helping homeless veterans, one home at a time

“If the city of Danville issued an RFP [or Request for Proposal], like a legitimate RFP, and if no one came forward with an interest in redeveloping it: Okay. You did the right thing. And not every building can be saved.”

Danville has not put out a Request for Proposal, or RFP, a formal process governments use to attract and vet interested developers. The city didn’t have the option to do so until it took over ownership two weeks ago.

Mayor Rickey Williams jr. said he will not be issuing one, adding, “if professional people who specialize in this work couldn’t obtain a developer when the building was in much better condition, what expectation does a city have in doing so.”

“it’s, I would argue, unrealistic to ask a developer to put together blueprints and drawings and a complete proposal and all the fine print. Like, why as a developer would I do that when there’s not there has been no RFP issued?” Adamowski said. “There’s no guarantee.”

Demolition has been the backup plan since the building went dormant in 2005, according to Mayor Williams and in the last decade, it’s become a public safety concern that became the sole responsibility of the city two weeks ago.

“Undoubtedly it’s serving as a public nuisance,” Adamowski noted. “But what would it hurt to at least go through the process?”

In an interview directly following the judicial deed hearing in late May, Williams said he has “met with probably six potential investors” since taking office in 2018, and without a formal plan in hand, he’s ready to tear it down and move on.

Capitol Police officer testifies Jan. 6 chaos was like ‘a war scene’

There was one such plan in 2017.

Scott Henry, an executive with affordable housing developer Celadon Partners, LLC provided a floor plan and cost estimates to former Mayor Scott Eisenhower in 2017.

Henry, representing the Chicago-based company said, “We were denied.”

Eisenhower did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

To this day, Henry believes “We can save this building.” Those conversations started back up years later with Mayor Williams, but the dialogue remained just that: preliminary conversations.

“He made it pretty clear that the board was not going to accept it,” Henry said, referring to the mayor.

Williams said in a message Wednesday that he recalls saying council members wouldn’t be interested in Section 8 “or no income housing” but they’d “probably consider” senior or other affordable housing “IF we had a lot of questions answered AND they provided us with a solid plan including financing and design.”

“This is not public housing. It doesn’t mean that we may not have a tenant that has a Section 8 voucher, we can’t turn those people away. But it’s really meant to be people that are they pay their rent,” Henry explained.

Adamowski backed Celadon’s project, saying the company “has a track record of wonderful adaptive reuse projects.”

However, Henry has no plans to move forward with another proposal without an RFP.

“I mean, we would want really strong assurances,” he said.

“it’s not like we can whip these presentations out easily, and it takes two minutes. It takes a lot of time and effort.”

In that interview two weeks ago, the mayor said he didn’t see any possibility Bresee Tower will be redeveloped at this point. Reporters asked again this week following a resurgence in interest among preservationists. Williams didn’t say “yes” or “no” but that he would “have a lot of questions” for a potential developer.

Shelbyville men net catfish with adult toy in stomach in southern Indiana

“If I can do anything to be supportive of just saving the building period even if it means that I don’t get to do the project that’s fine,” Henry concluded.

“I think it would just be a tragedy to see that building demolished.”

Henry provided reporters with an updated breakdown of how he imagines the project could be funded for redevelopment by Celadon in 2022. He estimated it would require a commitment of about $4 million in “soft sources from the city…but we could cover everything else.”

“So if it’s $24 million, we’re covering 20 of that 24 million.”

The mayor estimates demolition would cost the city $2.5 to $3 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deyzv_0g75XsNs00
2022 funding estimate for redeveloping Bresee Tower into affordable housing. Courtesy: Scott Henry

The Tower is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Adamowski who said that doesn’t prevent demolition but it could trigger further review “if state or federal dollars are used to do something with it,” or “if a state or federal permit has to be pulled in order to do something with it.”

There are a lot of “ifs” that remain unanswered, “which is why anytime that we get involved, we just automatically encourage whoever is pursuing this, just issue the RFP for redevelopment because ultimately, it’s very likely that you’re going to be asked to do that anyway,” Adamowski said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
nowdecatur.com

Allocation Plan Released by the City of Decatur

June 14, 2022 – The City of Decatur will receive HOME Investment Partnership Program – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funding in the amount of $1,497,384. The HOME-ARP funds are provided through the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and are to primarily benefit individuals and families in the following four qualifying populations:
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Tuscola hospital to become apartment complex

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – An old Tuscola hospital is getting a second life. “The Jarman” apartments will soon replace the floor where patients were treated. The nearly $3 million project is well underway, and developer Chris Robinson said 15 of the 25 units have been reserved. The Jarman Memorial Hospital’s history goes all the way […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

City of Urbana offers tips on power conservation during heat

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As extreme heat moves into the region, the City of Urbana offered several tips for how to conserve electricity at a time when consumption is likely to be high. Earlier this year, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) said the power grid may not be able to handle the demands of […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Vermilion County, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Shelbyville, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Duke Energy grants $47K for emergency and workforce programs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy gave out six grants Tuesday. The funds are designed to help out several emergency management organizations as well as workforce development organizations in and around the valley. A total of $47,000 was given out to the organizations. Among those receiving funds were the Putnam, Vigo, Owen, and Vermillion […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New childcare ministry opens in east Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Monday, a new childcare ministry opened on Vigo County’s east side. It’s helping provide parents options, in an area considered a desert, for childcare. The United Way of the Wabash Valley teamed up with Nurture With Nature Highland Church Childcare Ministry. They were awarded $100,000 due to the Closing […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Cooling centers opening in Coles County this week

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three towns in Coles County are designating several locations as cooling centers as extreme heat moves into the region. Mattoon is designating three locations in town as cooling centers: Cross County Mall (700 Broadway Avenue East) Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday Open 12 p.m. to 5 […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

West Terre Haute welcomes new health center with open arms

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Valley Professionals Community Health Center welcomed their newest facility into West Terre Haute. For many years West Terre Haute has not had easy access to a pharmacy or a family doctors office until now. Tuesday June 14th the new health center invited the community to join them for their […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Williams
WTWO/WAWV

Otter Creek Middle renovations are nearly done

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Middle School is nearly complete with its renovation project. The project began in spring of 2021 and the main parts of it are expected to be completed by the end of July. New additions to the school include a new auxiliary gym, new locker rooms, a new music […]
OTTER CREEK TOWNSHIP, IN
WCIA

Danville firefighter staffing dispute

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The firefighter’s union and mayor disagree on how to solve an overtime problem.The department spent 60 thousand dollars on it last month. The mayor wants to have one less firefighter on each 24-hour shift, but the union said it needs 12 people at all times to provide enough protection.The department is […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

No burn ban in effect for Vigo Co. as of now

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Even with triple-digit temperatures, a burn ban has not been issued in Vigo County. Under the current County Ordinance, residents are allowed to burn natural materials in a container. The fire should be monitored at all times. Preserved items, construction material, garbage, etc. do not qualify under natural materials. Honey […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cooling center now open in Greene Co.

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A temporary cooling center is now open in Greene Co. It’s located in the North Shelter House in Bloomfield Park. The center will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 am until 4 pm. Roger Axe, director of Greene Co. Emergency Management says it’s important during these high temperatures. “It’s very […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Urban Construction#Danville City Council#Rfp
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute July 4th fireworks details announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute will once again hold its Independence Day firework celebration at Fairbanks Park this year. Terre Haute Parks and Recreation have announced that in addition to the fireworks display, residents can enjoy glow products, food vendors, and live music Monday, July 4. Food Vendors will begin selling tasty treats […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC looks to add new cameras in buildings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board approved a motion to solicit bids for updated security cameras in its high schools at its meeting on Monday. Coordinator of Safety and Security Kurt Brinegar said the corporation has three different camera systems, and the goal is to combine them into one system. Brinegar […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

George Richardson honored by Rotary Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday the Terre Haute Rotary Club awarded a special honor to a local man who exhibited the qualities of “service over self.” The Paul Harris Award was given in honor of the late George Richardson. It took place at the Meadows Banquet Center in Terre Haute. Richardson was a local […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wmay.com

Chocolate Manufacturer To Expand Central Illinois Operations

A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
nowdecatur.com

Decatur hosting Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

June 13, 2022- This upcoming weekend, Decatur is once again celebrating Juneteenth with events hosted by the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, and the Macon County Democrats. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order that granted all enslaved people...
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Groundbreaking held for new Sullivan County Jail

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom put it bluntly when asked why the county needs a new jail. “We had 120 inmates in a building that was designed for 34 inmates.” The groundbreaking for the new jail took place on Monday morning, a landmark in the progress for the new facility, which is […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Repairs underway at animal shelter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Repairs are underway on a damaged roof at the Terre Haute Humane Society and are expected to take 4 to 5 weeks to complete. The shelter’s director, Charles Brown, said a tree fell on part of the building two months ago. Since then, the shelter has not been able to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy