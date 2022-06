Jersey Shore, Pa. — When residents of a home near the 100 block of Creepy Lane came home on the night of June 5, they discovered items damaged within. The residents reported to troopers with PSP Montoursville, the father of a girl their son was recently dating had become up upset. Troopers spoke with Patrick Kent Long, 41, of Jersey Shore at his home and questioned him about the break-in. ...

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO