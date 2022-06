Four local women are among those being honored as Commonwealth Heroines next week by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. Among those being honored are Haverhill Public Library Director Sarah Moser of Amesbury; Danielle Smida of Haverhill, active in Creative Haverhill and the redevelopment of Cogswell Art Space, among other civic projects; Carol Casey of Amesbury, active with Northern Essex Elder Transport and other charities; and North Andover Public Schools’ Nurse Kathleen Pease of North Andover. They will be honored during the 19th annual Commonwealth Heroines Wednesday, June 22. Opening remarks will be made by Commission Chairwoman Denella Clark.

