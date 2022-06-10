ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

PennDOT Centre County Maintenance Schedule

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY4v1_0g75WLA600

BELLEFONTE, Pa- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Centre County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for the week of June13-June 17, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should also be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Centre County 0210

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

  • Various State Routes throughout the County

Ditching:

  • State Route: 3030

Mowing:

  • State Route: 1-99 (Storm Water Control Ponds)

Pipe Flushing:

  • State Route: 144

Patching:

  • State Route: 1-80
  • State Route: 2012
  • State Route: 445

Pipe Replacement:

  • State Route: 3010

Crack Sealing:

  • State Route: 1060 (Monument Otviston Road)
  • State Route: 150

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:

Mitchel Knorr Contracting: State Route 64 and 550 – Construction of a turning lane, widening, and roadway realignment, drainage, pavement base drain, temporary traffic signals, permanent traffic signals, waterline relocation and miscellaneous construction. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during work hours as necessary. Single lane closures will be utilized. Expect delays.

Glenn O. Hawbaker: SR 504 from Seg/Off 0180/0066 to Seg/Off 0350/2222 – White edge line painting.

SR 3014 (S Atherton Street) – Continue parallel pipe replacement. Daytime single lane closures will be utilized until work is complete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Culvert replacement projects begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that on Monday, June 20, culvert replacements will begin. The replacement project is on Routes 31 and 3029 (Copper Kettle Highway), in Jefferson and Milford townships. On June 20, the contractors will close Route 3029 to replace the first culvert pipe. Traffic […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone cleans Little Juniata to prevent future floods

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Juniata river in Tyrone is being dredged and cleaned in effort to prevent flooding in the downtown area. Dirt is being removed from the bottom of the river, and plants and trees have been taken out to widen the river and make it shallower. The borough said this is […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Microsurfacing road work begins in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Road work began Monday, June 13, for a microsurfacing project on Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township. Microsurfacing began on Whitehall Road from Tadpole Road to Emory Lane. Authorities said traffic will be restricted to one lane in the area. Motorists should expect delays. Message boards have been set up near […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Centre County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Parking garage closing in State College for repairs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College Parking Department is reminding the community that a parking garage will be closed to the public for a week. The Pugh Street parking garage will be closed from Sunday, June 19, at 10 p.m. until Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. This closure will allow […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Improvement Strategy Playbook Now Available

Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) in South Central Pennsylvania and PennDOT District 8 leaders today announced the launch of the final Playbook for the I-81 Improvement Strategy. The I-81 Improvement Strategy process began in July 2019 to evaluate existing transportation needs along the corridor from the Maryland border through Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Allegheny Portage Railroad offering free hike

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is hosting a free three-mile Summit Level hike this upcoming Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. The Summit Level was the highest point that the Allegheny Portage Railroad crossed the Allegheny Mountains. Participants will learn about the inclines and levels of the railroad, how the system functioned, […]
PORTAGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#The Wtaj Newsletter#Seg Off 0350 2222
WTAJ

Event to showcase health, food recourses in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A special event highlighting health and nutrition resources is being held this Saturday, June 18 in Centre County. The Penn State College of Medicine’s Mobile Medical Unit and YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program’s Travelin’ Table have partnered for the event that is being held at Snow Shoe Park in […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-80 in Clinton County reopened after fatal crash

UPDATE: The highway was reopened just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP says Interstate 80 (I-80) is closed in Clinton County due to a tractor-trailer crash. The Clinton County 911 Communication Center confirmed there was a crash and PSP Lamar was on scene. According to State Troopers Andrea Pelachick […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Water rescue underway in York County, officials say

York County, PA — Officials in York County say crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Codorus State Park. According to authorities, a dive team has been called to Lake Marburg. Officials say it started around 5:30 PM on Tuesday evening. So far, there is no...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

Coroner responds to drowning at Codorus State Park

Update, 6/15: The York County Coroner's office was dispatched on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. after a reported drowning-related fatality at Codorus State Park. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old male, was swimming at the lake with a group of friends. As the others made it to shore, they then realized the victim was having difficulty swimming. During an attempt to assist the victim, he went under water and was no longer seen, officials say.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Catalytic Converter Thefts Target Two Northern Tier, Pa. Businesses

Pennsylvania State Police report the rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles is continuing throughout the Northern Tier. Over the past several weeks authorities have reported the thefts of the pricey parts from vehicles at an auto service business in North Towanda Township and from over a half dozen vehicles at a community assistance and substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Montrose. The total value of the catalytic converters in those two incidents comes to about $26,000.
MONTROSE, PA
WTAJ

18-year-old dead after water rescue at Pennsylvania state park

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon. York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man. The 18-year-old’s name has not been […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

One fatality, normal traffic flow resumes after I-80 crash near Loganton

LOGANTON, PA – State police say a bus occupant was killed in a Monday evening multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 westbound in Greene Township. As of Tuesday morning, initial word from state police said five vehicles were involved in a rear-end accident, including a 55-passenger bus. A bus occupant, authorities said, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna.
LOGANTON, PA
WTAJ

Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-80 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash was reported on I-80 Monday that involves multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80 between Falls Creek and Brookville and 1.5 miles east of a rest area, according to 511PA. This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy