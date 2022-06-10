ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' album out now: What to know

Carrie Underwood is finally putting out a record that she describes as a "sing-into-your-hairbrush" album: "Denim & Rhinestones."

The track list takes cues from many different genres and is full of fun. Whether it's the high drama of "She Don't Know" and "Ghost Story," a retro banger like "Crazy Angels" or the '80s vibes of the title track, "Denim & Rhinestones" delivers a good time from start to finish, and that's intentional.

"That's what I wanted to do from the beginning, when, you know, we had nothing -- a complete blank piece of paper," Underwood told reporters during a recent roundtable. "And that's what my co-producer, David Garcia, asked, 'What do you wanna do?' And I said, 'I wanna have fun. I wanna have fun.'"

It's been a while since Underwood truly got to let loose on an album. Her last two projects had fallen more on the serious side: She put out her Christmas album, "My Gift," followed by her gospel project, "My Savior."

"And I just felt like that, coupled with the past couple of years of not being able to tour and do all that stuff we normally do, I was like, 'I am looking forward to going out on the road. I need happiness in life,'" the singer said. "I just felt like I wanted to have fun and be positive and be happy."

Underwood will keep the party going this fall when she heads out on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off in mid-October and features Jimmie Allen.

While appearing on "Good Morning America" Friday, she said she's looking forward to being on the road.

"We've had a few shows here and there, which have been so much fun," she shared. "I feel like over the past couple of years, I realized exactly how much I love touring and the fans have been awesome at the stuff that we've been able to do. I just cannot wait to take all of this music out and bring it to life and just connect with fans."

The singer said her two sons, 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob﻿, won't be on the tour with her as much this time around.

"My oldest now, he's 7, he'll be in second grade this fall, so I feel like we just kind of want to keep them at home as much as possible," she shared. "But that said, they'll probably come out on the weekends, and I'll be swinging through Nashville quite a bit through the tour so I'll get to see them and, you know, juggle all the things, like we always do."

"They'll be a little less out on the road with us than they have been in the past," she added.

