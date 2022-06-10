Draymond Green’s Psychological Blitzkrieg

The NHL’s classic selling point for the Stanley Cup has two prongs. One is that it is the best trophy in sports, which is certainly true. You cannot drink beer, eat ice cream, and bathe an infant with any of the other major North American sporting grails. The other element in the Cup’s favor, hockey people will often tell you, is that it is the hardest trophy to win among all of its peers. That is much more debatable—the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy requires the same grueling 16 playoff wins on a similar timeframe, for one counter—but few would quibble with the notion that winning the Stanley Cup is a brutal endeavor. After all, it is quite hot this time of year, and players vying for the Cup are not even allowed to shave.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO