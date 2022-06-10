ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

New York Rangers fan arrested after punching, knocking out Tampa Bay Lightning fan at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The New York Police Department arrested a man Thursday night at Madison Square Garden shortly after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals

Fans were filing out of the stadium when James Anastasio, a 29-year-old from Staten Island, turned around and punched another fan in the face. The other man, who wore a Lightning jersey, fell to the floor and lost consciousness. A bystander took video of the assault and it has been watched nearly 4 million times as of Friday afternoon.

Police said the two had engaged in a verbal dispute previously and that Anastasio ran away after striking the Lightning fan. Another individual tried to stop him from fleeing and was also punched in the face. Neither victim was hospitalized but both sustained pain and bruising.

Anastasio was located inside Madison Square Garden and arrested on two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. He has been banned for life from "The World's Most Famous Arena." MSG called the assault "abhorrent" in a statement posted on social media while saying the two victims received medical care.

"All guests – no matter what team they support – should feel safe and respected in The Garden," MSG said. "This has and always will be our policy."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Rangers fan arrested after punching, knocking out Tampa Bay Lightning fan at Madison Square Garden

CBS New York

Caught on video: Rangers fan sucker-punches rival fan at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK - A Rangers fan has been charged with assault and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after being accused of sucker-punching a rival fan moments after the Rangers lost Thursday night's game. Video of the incident went viral on Twitter. Police say the two exchanged words before the 26-year-old victim was attacked. Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island, also punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. Both victims are OK. Anastasio has been charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. 
CBS New York

Rangers fan pleads not guilty to assaulting Lightning fan

NEW YORK -- The Rangers fan accused of punching a rival fan at Madison Square Garden after Thursday night's game has faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to assault.Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Staten Island resident James Anastasio, exchanged words with a 26-year-old man in a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey before Anastasio punched the man, knocking him to the floor.According to investigators, Anastasio also punched a witness who tried to intervene.Both victims are OK.Anastasio's attorney released the following statement:"We believe that Garden surveillance will confirm the events immediately prior to the short, viral clip captured on cellphone camera.  James...
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING CEO STEVE GRIGGS REACHES OUT TO FAN ASSAULTED AT MSG

On Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs reached out to Alex, a fan who was assaulted following Game 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night. NYPD have since arrested the man who assaulted Alex and another fan, and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Madison Square Garden also released a statement saying that the fan, later identified as James Anastasio, has been banned from their arena for life.
