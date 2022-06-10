New York Rangers fan arrested after punching, knocking out Tampa Bay Lightning fan at Madison Square Garden

The New York Police Department arrested a man Thursday night at Madison Square Garden shortly after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals

Fans were filing out of the stadium when James Anastasio, a 29-year-old from Staten Island, turned around and punched another fan in the face. The other man, who wore a Lightning jersey, fell to the floor and lost consciousness. A bystander took video of the assault and it has been watched nearly 4 million times as of Friday afternoon.

Police said the two had engaged in a verbal dispute previously and that Anastasio ran away after striking the Lightning fan. Another individual tried to stop him from fleeing and was also punched in the face. Neither victim was hospitalized but both sustained pain and bruising.

Anastasio was located inside Madison Square Garden and arrested on two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. He has been banned for life from "The World's Most Famous Arena." MSG called the assault "abhorrent" in a statement posted on social media while saying the two victims received medical care.

"All guests – no matter what team they support – should feel safe and respected in The Garden," MSG said. "This has and always will be our policy."

