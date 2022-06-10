Wires Smoking, Poles Downed In Toms River School Bus Crash

Authorities have identified the 59-year-old woman who drowned Monday, June 13 at Island Beach State Park as Toms River woman, NJ Advance Media reported.Elizabeth Treharne was swimming alone near Area 22 around 8:20 p.m. when she was swept away by a rip current, the outlet said. Her body was recover…
A dump truck spilled its load when it rolled over on the Black Horse Pike, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 near 6688 E. Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, initial reports said. Police had called for a hazmat...
A trapped victim was extricated and rushed to a nearby hospital following a fiery two-car crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the crash — which was initially reported as a car fire — at the intersection of Boulevard and Route 46 around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the squad said.
GOTCHA! A suspect being taken into custody jumped into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said. The prisoner was being handcuffed by Hawthorne police when he took off and jumped from the North 6th Street Bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders said. Officers went...
A trip to a North Jersey lake turned deadly for two swimmers on Tuesday, June 14. Bodies of the 17- and- 22-year-old Hispanic males were recovered from the waters of Mine Hill Beach in the evening hours, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. The pair had gone in with...
It's been somewhat of an inauspicious beginning to the early summer season along the North End and Ortley Beach sections of Toms River with juveniles becoming engaged in rowdy and unruly behavior dating back to Memorial Day weekend of this year. The residents have had enough. This was a topic...
A wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway left a passenger seriously hurt, authorities said. The crash occurred at 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 near milepost 48.4 in Port Republic in Atlantic County, New Jersey State Police said. A 43-year-old Toms River man driving a Honda Pilot the wrong...
Two people were being flown to nearby hospitals as a serious crash shut down Route 206 in Morris County, developing reports say. The crash occurred near 223 Route 206 N in Mount Olive shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Four people were...
A handcuffed suspect bolted from Hawthorne police and fled into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said.The prisoner took off and jumped from the North 6th Street Bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.Officers went in after the prisoner as he began…
A four-car collision closed the southbound lanes of Route 440 in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 p.m. on Monday, June 13, in Perth Amboy, initial reports said. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
A 38-year-old man has died two months after a crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Przemyslaw Kucharski, 38, of Walnutport (Lehigh Township) died Tuesday, June 14 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said. He died of complications of multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in an...
A dump truck driver was hospitalized following a crash in Warren County, state police confirmed. The truck was carrying stone on Foul Rift Road in White Township when it overturned near the intersection at South Foul Rift Road shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
A body was recovered from the lake of Newark's Branch Brook Park Monday, June 12, authorities said. Few details were known about the incident that happened around 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up...
Beloved Hunterdon County motorcyclist and technical school graduate Jeremiah J. Kratz died in a crash on Friday, June 10. He was 41. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jeremiah graduated from Warren County Technical School in Washington and lived in Whitehouse at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.
A seventh-story electrical fire at Overlook Medical Center sent one person to a different hospital for treatment Tuesday, June 14. The blaze was put out before crews arrived around 8 p.m., sending a burn victim to Cooperman Barnabus Medical Center, Summit police tell Daily Voice. No further information was immediately...
One person was hospitalized and both were charged following a fight that broke out at a Warren County QuickChek, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the dispute at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown found Eric Boe, 55, of Great Meadows, sitting on the ground and bleeding from his face as William Diaz-Santiago, 35, was holding him down around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13, local police said.
A victim was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 15 feet in Morris County, developing reports say. The fall occurred at 50 North Rd. in Chester around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The address appears on Google as the location of...
A woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after police said she drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of a Ford Expedition traveling east in the westbound lanes of Jericho Turnpike in Commack at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Upper Saddle River police officers broke the rear window to free a driver whose SUV landed on its side after hitting a utility pole on Route 17 during the heavy overnight rainstorm, authorities said. The 49-year-old Paterson motorist was headed south when he lost control of his Ford Explorer, which...
A local woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday, June 13 in West Babylon. Kimberly Pigott, age 31, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on State Route 109 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Herzel Boulevard and crossed in front of a 2020 Jeep that was travelling eastbound on State Route 109, Suffolk County Police said.
