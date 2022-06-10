ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Wires Smoking, Poles Downed In Toms River School Bus Crash

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
The State DOT was investigating. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop

A school bus crash backed up Route 37 in Toms River, downing poles and spilling fuel across the roadway Friday, June 10, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

The crash that apparently involved another overturned car happened around 1:35 p.m. at Romana Lane.

The State DOT was investigating.

