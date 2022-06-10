Leah Remini takes over for Matthew Morrison as So You Think You Can Dance judge

Tyler Perry knows he doesn't need the often mystified reviews of predominantly white critics to sell his movies to his predominantly black audience. That's why I Can Do Bad All By Myself was released, as Perry's movies usually are, without a press preview. I bought a ticket for the show in my neighborhood last Friday, and I wasn't the only one: I Can Do Bad fulfilled industry expectations, coming in first at the box office with some $24 million in revenue. My own expectations were surpassed, though, when I found myself weeping during scenes of worship at the church that plays such an important part in the story. As fictional Pastor Brian, real-life minister and gospel star Marvin Winans preached messages of strength, support, and praise while a choir raised the roof. And if that wasn't enough to make the hairs stand up on the back of my neck, Gladys Knight, resplendent in pink suit and grand black church hat, joined Winans in a duet.

