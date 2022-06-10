ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Leah Remini takes over for Matthew Morrison as So You Think You Can Dance judge

By Ashley Boucher
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after Matthew Morrison was fired as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, Fox has announced his replacement. Leah Remini will take Morrison's place, joining SYTYCD alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss and JoJo Siwa at the judges' table. The actress will make her debut Wednesday, June 15 —...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The best and worst moments of the 2022 Tony Awards

After over two years, the Tony Awards are finally back in full force!. The 75th anniversary Tony Awards, airing live on CBS, celebrated the best of Broadway since its re-opening. With Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as host, it doled out the Great White Way's highest honor to a wide array of the stage's biggest talents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Deeley
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Matthew Morrison
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Nigel Lythgoe
Us Weekly

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son Romeo’s Baby Album: Photos

Welcome to the family! Ever since Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s son, Romeo, arrived in May 2021, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars have loved sharing social media shots of the little one. “So in love,” the new mom wrote via Instagram after giving birth. She and her husband both posted pics of the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Novelist James Patterson says older white men experience 'another form of racism'

James Patterson, a best-selling author with an estimated net worth of $800 million, opened up about how difficult it is for white men to find work in publishing and Hollywood. The thriller novelist said white male writers experience "another form of racism" in an interview with The Times published Sunday, lamenting the plight of older white males. "What's that all about?" Patterson mused. "Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It's even harder for older writers. You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hypebae

Mya and Christina Aguilera Reunite To Perform "Lady Marmalade" at LA Pride

Mya and Christina Aguilera reunited at L.A. pride to perform their iconic cover of “Lady Marmalade,” two decades after they released their version of the song, which also included Pink, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott as producer. The performance was part of Aguilera’s set, which the two...
MUSIC
EW.com

The Wendy Williams Show ending after 13 seasons, host won't return for finale

Wendy Williams will not return to the set of her namesake program The Wendy Williams Show for the popular, long-running talk series' finale later this week, EW has learned. "The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host," a representative for the show tells EW in a statement. "The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moms#Twitch#Siwa
EW.com

Taylor Swift says she had to overcome imposter syndrome as a music video director

Not even Taylor Swift is immune to imposter syndrome. The Grammy singer opened up about her foray into directing at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, where she screened her short film All Too Well and chatted with filmmaker Mike Mills (20th Century Women, C'mon C'mon) about bringing the 10-minute song from Red onto the screen.
MUSIC
EW.com

Tyler Perry's 'I Can Do Bad All By Myself': feeling the spirit

Tyler Perry knows he doesn't need the often mystified reviews of predominantly white critics to sell his movies to his predominantly black audience. That's why I Can Do Bad All By Myself was released, as Perry's movies usually are, without a press preview. I bought a ticket for the show in my neighborhood last Friday, and I wasn't the only one: I Can Do Bad fulfilled industry expectations, coming in first at the box office with some $24 million in revenue. My own expectations were surpassed, though, when I found myself weeping during scenes of worship at the church that plays such an important part in the story. As fictional Pastor Brian, real-life minister and gospel star Marvin Winans preached messages of strength, support, and praise while a choir raised the roof. And if that wasn't enough to make the hairs stand up on the back of my neck, Gladys Knight, resplendent in pink suit and grand black church hat, joined Winans in a duet.
MOVIES
EW.com

EXCLUSIVE Hilarie Burton on 'Tree Hill' exit: 'It wasn't a rash decision'

Did you hear? After six years of angst, heartache, and more angst, Hilarie Burton will make her final appearance as Lucas-lovin' music mogul Peyton Sawyer on Monday's season finale of One Tree Hill. (Her leading man, Chad Michael Murray, will bid farewell in the same episode.) On the eve of her swan song, the onetime TRL hostess is setting the record straight about the reason behind her departure, the "hurtful" rumors that precipitated it, and a certain video that left many of her fans going, "Whatchoo talkin' 'bout, Ms. Hilarie?" (Warning: Potential spoilers about Monday's finale below.)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Evil stars share their scariest on-set moments

Evil has introduced us to plenty of creepy images over the years. Exorcisms. Haunted elevators. Sleep paralysis demons. That horrifying birth in the middle of a cornfield. And of course, there's that now-infamous scene with the baby and the swimming pool. (Oh god, the swimming pool!) So when EW caught...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Riverdale recap: [Spoiler] dies in the season 6 musical episode

If Riverdale were ever to host any type of convention, it should be a gathering of serial killer fans. That's precisely what we get in this week's episode. I'd like to welcome you all to this season's musical episode, featuring songs from — obviously — American Psycho. Veronica...
RIVERDALE, IL
EW.com

'Grey's Anatomy': Cristina and Burke's 11 best moments

Grey's Anatomy's ultimate power couple was and always will be Cristina Yang and Preston Burke. Their relationship was complicated, messy, and ultimately heartbreaking, but it was also captivating, romantic, and incredibly sincere. He was the brilliant heart surgeon, and she was the brilliant, overly competitive intern. She was his student, and he was the man she loved. They were both stubborn, cocky, and at times, infuriating. But that's also what made them so interesting to watch.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season on Tuesday. Season 2 will be based on the Michael Connelly book The Fifth Witness. The Fifth Witness is the fourth book in Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who practices out of his Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Young-hee awaits: Netflix greenlights Squid Game reality competition series

Netflix has greenlit a Squid Game reality competition series. Yes, really. The streamer will bring the global phenomenon to life with Squid Game: The Challenge, allowing 456 real players to compete through a series of games inspired by the award-winning show (plus some surprise new additions) for the ultimate reward: $4.56 million. Contestants' characters, alliances, and strategies will be put to the test as competitors are eliminated around them.
TV SERIES
EW.com

I'm Still Not Over... The ending of 'Warrior'

There are many things I'm still not over when it comes to the 2011 film Warrior. I'm still not over how freaking good Tom Hardy was. I'm still not over how it did not receive the amount of praise it deserved. I'm still not over the fact that there's a large number of people who have no idea what film I'm talking about right now. But most of all, I'm still not over the ending of the film.
MOVIES
CBS News

A touch of "Evil," for laughs

Having created two hit series, "The Good Wife" and its spinoff, "The Good Fight," married producers Robert and Michelle King have come up with something more sinister: the critically-acclaimed "Evil," featuring scary stories laced with absurdity and humor about the presence of evil in mundane settings. The Kings talk with correspondent Serena Altschul about their religious backgrounds, and about creating a show described as a funny version of "The Exorcist."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy