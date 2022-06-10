Mother says her 3-year-old daughter can’t go to nursery and see her friends after a suspected water infection turned out to be cancer and the child is now facing 27 exhausting weeks of chemotherapy
Doctors told the mother that her 3-year-old daughter can no longer see her nursery friends after a suspected water infection turned out to be cancer. When her daughter’s symptoms worsened, after two courses of antibiotics, the mother kept insisting that the child needed to see someone in person. The doctor at...nashvillenewshub.com
Comments / 210