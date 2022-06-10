ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Mother says her 3-year-old daughter can’t go to nursery and see her friends after a suspected water infection turned out to be cancer and the child is now facing 27 exhausting weeks of chemotherapy

Nashville News Hub
Nashville News Hub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doctors told the mother that her 3-year-old daughter can no longer see her nursery friends after a suspected water infection turned out to be cancer. When her daughter’s symptoms worsened, after two courses of antibiotics, the mother kept insisting that the child needed to see someone in person. The doctor at...

nashvillenewshub.com

Comments / 210

Jeff
4d ago

I am 45 years old with no children. I would gladly sacrifice my life for this child to have a chance to grow up. why because I've already lived a life. this child should have that chance!!!

Reply(27)
97
Dolores Ortiz Franks
4d ago

Can’t understand how dr can’t pin point the right diagnosis until it’s to late with cancer what is going on with this dr are their just out their for the money .

Reply(8)
50
Lisa Mcclelland
4d ago

my son was 10 and woke up vomiting he got dehydrated and we took him to Pediatric ER at our hospital. That was 1 pm. at 1 AM my son's appendix ruptured. The just kept giving him fluids and when he was writhing in pain I threw a momma bear fit that it was not a stomach virus and they needed to do more. this was at 9 pm. they were taking him down to CAT scan when it blew. emergency surgery by a surgeon who was a trama surgeon our neighbor was friends with saved his life.

Reply(4)
32
Related
Nashville News Hub

Woman says she lost both her legs and was left fighting for her life after the stomach pain, which she thought was due to a bad period, turned out to be stomach infection which turned septic

The young woman initially believed that her stomach pain was due to a bad period. But, after experiencing extreme stomach pains, the 30-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that a stomach infection had become septic and was causing her complete organ failure. Unfortunately, she was left fighting for her life and was put in a medically induced coma for two weeks. The brave woman underwent a total of 28 surgeries and was in the hospital for a combined time of six months. She lost both her legs and all her fingers.
Daily Mail

Mother reveals how her seven-month-old daughter's seemingly normal runny nose and 'nursery' cold was the first symptom of a rare childhood blood cancer

A mother has revealed how the first symptom of her infant daughter's blood cancer was a seemingly normal runny nose and cold. Anjna Caulton, 44, from Perton, South Staffordshire, noticed her seven-month-old daughter Mia had been suffering common cold symptoms, but didn't become concerned until she found more worrying changes to the baby's body.
The Independent

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Nursery#Chemotherapy
The Independent

Family of mother and twins found decomposing in car share doubt over autopsy results

Family members have expressed doubts over the autopsy results of a Florida mother and her twin 3-year-old children who were found decomposing inside a car earlier this year.Andrea Langhorst, 35, reportedly gave her twins, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer a “fatal to lethal” dose of meth, which was also found in her own system alongside cocaine, according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.On 20 March, officers from the Melbourne Police Department were called to the Manatee Cove apartment complex after a caller had reported a vehicle with a “really bad stench” emanating from inside.“The windows were all fogged. They...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Concord News Journal

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently filed lawsuit by a trans woman additionally fueled the debate across the county.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'They let him die': Parents slam $100,000-a-year Martha's Vineyard country club as manager pleads guilty to manslaughter over death of son, 3, who drowned when he was put in pool at swim club without his floaties

The general manager of an exclusive Martha's Vineyard country club has pleaded guilty on behalf of the club to the involuntary manslaughter of a three-year-old boy who drowned in their pool last year. Henry Bowman Backer was not wearing any floaties when he was left alone in the pool by...
The Independent

Mother sues TikTok for 10-year-old daughter’s death

The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who allegedly died while copying a social media “black out” challenge has sued TikTok for her wrongful death.Nylah Anderson, who died in December 2021, was at home when her family said the “happy” child attempted the “black out” challenge and died.Analysis of her phone found Nylah had watched a “black out” challenge video on TikTok at the time of her death, Ms Anderson’s attorney Jeffrey Goodman told Bloomberg News.She allegedly discovered the challenge on her “for you” page on TikTok, which recommends videos to users. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson’s said her daughter was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Nashville News Hub

Nashville, TN
30K+
Followers
541
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

 https://nashvillenewshub.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy