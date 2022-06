The leader of a South Dakota grassroots group says his organization will work to put an initiated measure on a future ballot to codify abortion rights in the state. Rick Weiland, head of TakeItBack.org, says they are trying to raise $50,000 before the end of June before starting the signature-gathering process. The group will need to gather around 60,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot.

