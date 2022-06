Naughty Dog announced a remake of The Last of Us during the Summer Game Fest Live last week, and a new report has detailed many of the changes this small glimpse shows off. Digital Foundry has lined up many of the shots in the new trailer to the ones they're recreating in The Last of Us Remastered on PS4, showcasing many of the areas where this remake is improving visual details. The most obvious is in the scene complexity and density, with the PS5 remake showing off areas that, while identical in layout, feature higher levels of geometry and foliage to make them look a lot more detailed that those in the remaster.

