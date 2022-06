June 14, 2022 - Tampa-based Cirkul, a beverage platform known for its reusable water bottles and flavor cartridges, has closed a Series C funding round of $70 million, which now values the company at $1 billion. The round was led by SC Holdings, according to the company's announcement. Cirkul was founded in 2018 by Waggoner and Andy Gay, who developed the product while studying at Dartmouth College. The goal was to combine the benefits of both bottled beverages and concentrated powders/liquids while eliminating the downsides of each. Today, the company has over 500 employees and is wildly popular on social media with over 1 billion TikTok video views.

