ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kody Clemens sitting for Tigers against Toronto

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Jose...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, […] The post 2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Kody Clemens
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

MLB’s subdued farewell to Cardinals legend Albert Pujols

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols isn’t getting the fanfare of some of his counterparts in their final seasons. For one of the greatest players to ever put on a baseball uniform, the reception around baseball after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced that this will be his last season was one of indifference.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Cardinals' bench Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals appear to be giving Bader a breather after he went 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in the last four games. Dylan Carlson is replacing Bader in center field and hitting eighth. Juan Yepez is in right and Tyler O'Neill is in left field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#The Toronto Blue Jays
numberfire.com

Cubs' Rafael Ortega sitting against San Diego Monday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. The Cubs usually give Ortega breathers against left-handers, but they are holding him out for the second time in three games against the Padres' righty. Ian Happ is joining Christopher Morel and Jason Heyward in the outfield for Monday's opener.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm sitting for Phillies versus Marlins Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Bohm will sit out Monday's game against the Marlins while Matt Vierling takes a turn at third base and bats ninth in the order. Our models project Bohm for 342 more plate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka held out of Yankees' lineup Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays. Jose Trevino (back) is back in action to replace Higashioka at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Trevino for 7.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will hit the bench Monday as Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher and bats sixth. The team is sticking with Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter, and with Michael Harris and the rest of the outfield thriving, Contreras may be squeezed out of a consistent spot in the lineup.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski sitting on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Tuesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat first versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Slater...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson sitting Tuesday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Torkelson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's series opener and he's 3-for-38 at the plate over his last 12 games. Kody Clemens is covering first base Tuesday while Jonathan Schoop enters the lineup to play second and bat seventh.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Richie Martin batting ninth for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martin will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Blue Jays. Rougned Odor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martin for 6.3 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy