Reward offered for information on Warrensville Heights murder

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Warrensville Heights Police are trying to solve a man’s murder that happened in the city last summer.

According to investigators, Christian Cartwright was murdered while going into his home in the 4400 block Granada Boulevard on August 2, 2021. No arrests have been made.

Police: Maryland shooting suspect under guard

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Warrensville Heights Police at 216-587-3530 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Cleveland.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting of family member in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man has been arrested and accused of shooting a family member Saturday at a gathering in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Shatara Liddell, 33 of Cleveland was shot about 2:10 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of East 146th Street, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers found Liddell lying in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds her neck, back and arm.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police arrest man for murder of his roommate

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police confirmed one man is in custody for the shooting death of his roommate last week. According to police, William Johnson, 57, of Euclid was found dead on Friday, June 10 at their home in the 100 block of Lake Edge Dr. Officers arrested Gregory...
cleveland19.com

1 shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland on Monday, according to Metroparks Communications Director Jacqueline Gerling. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on June 13 after a man and woman got into an argument, Gerling said. After preliminary investigations, the two are long-time...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police search for man who robbed a person at a gas station

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in trying to identify the person behind a robbery at a gas station. Euclid officers said the robbery happened in the parking lot of the Speedway on East 222nd Street and Euclid Avenue on May 25. Police said they’ve been working...
EUCLID, OH
iheart.com

Wanted: Fugitive Of The Week Bernard Sparks

CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Bernard Sparks. Sparks is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Bedford Heights Police Department for murder and felonious assault. On January 5, 2022, Sparks broke into the home of a woman living in the Bear Creek Apartments, he shot and killed Zahir Montez Garrett, 25, and wounded a woman in the apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland-area Lyft driver nearly carjacked after customers point guns at him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in his life, a Cleveland-area Lyft driver found himself at gun point. “If I didn’t know anything about anything, I was green to it and I didn’t know the neighborhood and I didn’t know the situation, I definitely would have gotten at least carjacked probably and probably shot,” said Lyft Driver, Mont Phillips.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for the murder of his stepfather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland man for the murder of his stepfather last month. South Euclid police said Andre Williams II, 26, shot and killed his 58-year-old stepfather around 6 a.m. on May 30. Officers were called to the home on Telhurst Road...
CLEVELAND, OH
$1M bond set for suspects in beating death of Akron teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspects charged with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 were arraigned in court on Monday morning. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 are charged with murder and felonious assault. The suspects appeared in Akron Municipal Court and entered […]
AKRON, OH
