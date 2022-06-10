Crash closes one I-526 WB lane on Daniel Island

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A train that was parked and blocking traffic on Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road has been moved. The North Charleston Police Department first tweeted about the train just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. At the time they estimated two hours to move the train.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on Rivers Avenue. NCPD responded to the 8000 block of Rivers Ave. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in late May has died. The crash happened on May 29 at 7:50 a.m. on the westbound side of I-26 near mile marker 190 when a 2005 Honda sedan ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, LCpl. Nick Pye said.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We all know the hassle of trying to get from point A to point B in a timely manner, and that one driver who may be slowing down the speed of traffic. “I would say y’all need to get y’all stuff together, and try to...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday morning the city of North Charleston is breaking ground on a community development within Park Circle. The North Charleston Recreation Department said construction is expected to finish in the fall of 2023, and they’re excited about the opportunities the new design will bring to the community.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a missing boater in Charleston. According to Charleston PD, an elderly man was boating with friends in the Wappoo Cut when he jumped in the water to cool off. He was pulled away from the boat by the current.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says it is looking to spend millions of dollars to create a creek and additional wetlands to address street flooding and drainage issues on over 500 acres of Johns Island. Rather than paving the area over for the Barberry Woods Drainage Improvement...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger involved in a crash last week has died from their injuries. The crash happened on Wednesday at approximately 10:22 a.m. on Bartells Road near Old Georgetown Road, about 10 miles east of Hemingway, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County area home suffered serious damage in a blaze that broke out Friday morning, according to fire-rescue crews. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a home after numerous reports of fire coming from the roof of a Jonesville home, just after midnight on Friday. As the flames spread […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have a helicopter in the air over West Ashley searching for a driver who ran after a chase ended in a crash in West Ashley. Deputies tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen, which led to a brief pursuit that ended...
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say an 82-year-old man reported missing by his family has been found safe. Deputies said the man suffers from dementia and was feared to be in danger. He had last been seen driving his blue Nissan Versa and that vehicle had recently...
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Club Rolex, a nightclub located at 3 Bridges Road, has been considered a public nuisance by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office after numerous calls to law enforcement involving a fatal crash, several shootings, and a sexual assault complaint. On June 5, a 17-year-old and...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed early Monday morning in a crash on I-26. Master Trooper David Jones says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning near mile marker 147 of I-26 west. Jones says the driver of a Jeep...
Charleston, South Carolina is one of the best cities not only in the United States but across the globe. This is not surprising thanks to its location near the coast. In addition, it has plenty of beautiful old buildings, plus the food and drinks scene here is worth experiencing too.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.( WBTW) — Crews found the body of a missing swimmer Tuesday morning after searching throughout Monday afternoon and evening. The swimmer disappeared in dangerous currents in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The body was recovered early Tuesday morning after washing ashore, according to authorities. The […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a man in connection to a shooting and assault that left two people injured early Wednesday morning near Andrews. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Watford Place.
The 8,716-square-foot former home of the Morgan Creek Grill on Isle of Palms is now home to a new restaurant serving fresh fish with a side of waterfront views. Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar is now open at 80 41st Ave. along the Intracoastal Waterway. The two-story restaurant debuted May 14.
