ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Island Richards Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioner

By community submission
sweetwaternow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEETWATER COUNTY — Island Richards (R-North Rock Springs) has announced that he is putting his name forward as a Republican candidate in the race to fill one of the three County Commission seats that will be on the ballot in this year’s election. In his statement Richards...

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Marriage Report for June 6 – June 10, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from June 6 – June 10, 2022. Bailey Michael Layton, 25, to McKayla K. Cutherbertson, 21, both of Reliance. Timothy James Hamilton, 35, to Mercedes Laine Gallegos, 31, both of Green River. Steven Russell Oldson, 43,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Snowman Stroll to Receive $3,000 Grant from Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund

ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund (WCTF) Board, the Rock Springs 2023 Snowman Stroll program is receiving a $3,000 grant. According to a recent press release from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the board is awarding $464,946 to 32 grant projects around the state. Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, architectural planning and educational programming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Keaton West – R

Tell us a little about yourself. I was born and raised in Rock Springs, WY, and have lived in Sweetwater County my entire life with the exception of those years spent in college at the University of Wyoming. I am currently the Vice President of Sales & Service at Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. where I have been employed for over 12 years. I enjoy giving back to this community and trying to make it a better place for all to enjoy. My past experience and volunteer involvement include service as a member and past president of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board, Sweetwater County Parks & Recreation Board, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, and most recently as a City Councilman for Rock Springs. With these positions come many committee and liaison duties, with the Budget Committee for the City Council being one of the most challenging, yet vitally important. I am proud of a lot of the work we have been able to accomplish at the City level, even during a global pandemic and record-high inflationary times. Balancing a budget when sales tax revenues were the lowest the City has seen over the last decade was no small feat, but we figured out a way to make it happen while ensuring public safety, quality of life, and important infrastructure needs remained at our forefront. I come from a family who has been dedicated to giving back to their community and County, and I hope to continue the legacy. We’ve seen a former Mayor, County Commissioner, City Councilor, School Board Trustee, and various other board member positions throughout our family history over the years. I’m honored to be a part of the list and look forward to utilizing the experience and education I’ve gained along the way to help grow the County for current and future generations to come.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Kenneth Richard Price (December 24, 1947 – June 4, 2022)

Kenneth Richard Price, 74, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Jamestown, Wyoming. He was born December 24, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; son of John Wesley Price and Ruby Lee. Mr. Price attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1967 graduate of Green River High School. He...
GREEN RIVER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Government
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Wyoming Government
Rock Springs, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
sweetwaternow.com

Randy Hanson

Tell us a little about yourself. I am a long-time resident of Rock Springs and a former city employee. I have been active in the community in many different areas. I enjoy the people of Sweetwater County/Rock Springs now that I’m getting close to retirement, I want to continue to serve the residents of this community hopefully as the Representative of ward 4 on the next city council.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Marla Jean Miller (May 23, 1938 – June 5, 2022)

Marla Jean Miller, 84, passed away June 5, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. She was born May 23, 1938 in Waitsfield, Vermont; daughter of Clayton Allen Neil and Marion Frances Eurich. Marla attended schools in New York and was a 1956 graduate of Newcomb Central High School.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Dave Radakovich

Tell us a little about yourself. I am a Rock Springs native. My wife and I raised two wonderful boys here in Rock Springs. We also have two beautiful granddaughters. Our family all live here in Rock Springs. I graduated from Rock Springs high school, and I went to college...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Sheriff’s, Coroner’s and Planning updates set for County Meeting Tuesday Morning

The Fremont County Commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday morning at 9a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. Agenda items include monthly updates from the Sheriff, Coroner and Planning Department Supervisor, a subsidy discussion for Frontier Ambulance, budget hearings for the Treasurer’s office and a discussion with Fremont County Wildland Fire Coordinator Ron Wempen on Hazardous Fuels Projects. Interviews will be held for the county library board and approval of Federal ARPA funding projects, discussion of the capital revolving list, and a budget work session. See the agenda below:
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#County Jail#Convenience Stores#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Seedskadee#Adobe Town
sweetwaternow.com

Matthew S Jackman

Tell us a little about yourself. I was born in Rock Springs WY as a 4th generation. I have spent most of my life here. I went to college at the University of Wyoming where I graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Currently, I am the Treasurer of the School Board, President of the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Foundation, active Kiwanis member, and former president, I am a member of the Rock Springs Liquor License Committee former Chairman of Planning and Zoning, former member of the BOCES board. I frequently volunteer at the senior center for their Casino Fever fundraiser. I also do volunteer work for youth soccer statewide.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Dale Eugene Johnson (April 9, 1942 – June 10, 2022)

Dale Eugene Johnson, 80, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for 45 years and a former resident of Butte, MT. He was born on April 9, 1942 in Anderson, Indiana, the son of Jessie Johnson...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcement: Emmalyn Meadows

Emmalyn Meadows was born June 10, 2022, at 9:06 a.m. at Evanston Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces, and was 20 inches long at the time of birth. She is welcomed into the world by proud parents Samantha and Matthew Meadows. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital...
EVANSTON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Shirley Kay Gablenz (January 24, 1958 – January 10, 2022)

Shirley Kay Gablenz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long and valiant battle with lung cancer. Kay was born in Nevada Missouri to Loyd Pilcher Jr. and Shirley Sumner. She grew up in Missouri with her three younger siblings Patty, Tim, and Tom. After moving around Kay met Kent Gablenz in Rawlins, Wyoming, and they married on November 23, 1983. They had two children Lucinda and Jennifer. They continued to move around and ended up in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kay worked in the retail industry for many years until she retired from Home Depot in 2019 and moved to California to be near other family there.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FIFA
wrrnetwork.com

High Water Possible in Lander today, tonight

The sidewalk trail at the entrance to City Park Drive is closed due to potential undermining with the High water in the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River. Please plan your route to the Farmers Market and Brewfest accordingly.
LANDER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Museum Discovers Photograph of Mother with Her Son, Who Later Became Sheriff

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In the 1920s, garden contests were very popular in Sweetwater County coal camps like Winton and Reliance. Diane Butler, a Sweetwater County Historical Museum volunteer, recently discovered in museum archives a very special Reliance garden photo from 1926. Museum staff identified the two people in the photograph as Frances Stark and her 9-year-old son Jimmy; the occasion was Mrs. Stark winning second place for her Reliance garden that year.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended forecast for June 13, 2022

June 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Windy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

One person dies in house fire in southwestern Wyoming

One person died Sunday night when a house ignited in Evanston. Crews responded to the blaze at 11:17 p.m. Sunday and found a home on Eighth Street near Davis Middle School burning, according to a Facebook post from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance. Authorities received a report that someone had...
UINTA COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Flooding Reported near Arapahoe School, Flood Stage nearing on local Rivers:

The Wind River Radio Network and WyoToday.com have received reports of the Sharpnose Road in Lower Arapahoe flooding. See the attached photos and streamflow reports below:. streaming over the road from the overflowing Little Wind River. Flood Advisories and Warnings have been posted by the National Weather Service for the...
ARAPAHOE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy