Island Richards Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioner

Tell us a little about yourself. I was born and raised in Rock Springs, WY, and have lived in Sweetwater County my entire life with the exception of those years spent in college at the University of Wyoming. I am currently the Vice President of Sales & Service at Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. where I have been employed for over 12 years. I enjoy giving back to this community and trying to make it a better place for all to enjoy. My past experience and volunteer involvement include service as a member and past president of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board, Sweetwater County Parks & Recreation Board, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, and most recently as a City Councilman for Rock Springs. With these positions come many committee and liaison duties, with the Budget Committee for the City Council being one of the most challenging, yet vitally important. I am proud of a lot of the work we have been able to accomplish at the City level, even during a global pandemic and record-high inflationary times. Balancing a budget when sales tax revenues were the lowest the City has seen over the last decade was no small feat, but we figured out a way to make it happen while ensuring public safety, quality of life, and important infrastructure needs remained at our forefront. I come from a family who has been dedicated to giving back to their community and County, and I hope to continue the legacy. We’ve seen a former Mayor, County Commissioner, City Councilor, School Board Trustee, and various other board member positions throughout our family history over the years. I’m honored to be a part of the list and look forward to utilizing the experience and education I’ve gained along the way to help grow the County for current and future generations to come.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO