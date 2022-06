POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A crate full of puppies was dumped along a road in Mill Spring Sunday and deputies are asking for help finding whoever is responsible. The puppies, at least seven of them, were found near propane tanks on the side of Big Level Road near Edgerton Road. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. McDaniel found the discarded puppies by being "in the right place at the right time."

