Funeral services set for Carroll High School student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -An excessive heat warning continues for the entire area through late Wednesday evening. High temperatures will continue in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index, what it feels like when you add the humidity, brings temperatures between 100 and 110 degree. Nighttime temperatures will also be very warm with overnight lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s after spending a good part of the evening in the 80s. Temperatures will drop a bit later this week but more heat is on the way for next week. Tuesday and Wednesday have been declared FIRST ALERT weather days due to the dangerous heat. Stay With Fort Wayne’s NBC for the latest.

23 HOURS AGO