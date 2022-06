Sanilac County Sheriff deputies received a call yesterday afternoon concerning a two vehicle crash on Sanilac Road near Germania Road in Lamotte Township. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies determined that a 38-year old man from Marlette was driving north on Germania Road in his Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to stop at Sanilac Road, striking a passing westbound vehicle, a Town and Country minivan. The minivan’s driver, a 64-year-old Harbor Beach woman, was treated at the scene by Moore Township Fire and Sanilac EMS before being taken to McKenzie Hospital for further treatment.

SANILAC COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO