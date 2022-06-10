ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Racine County to host Juneteenth celebration events

Racine County will be hosting a pair of events in celebration of Juneteenth.

An event focused on local entrepreneurs and small businesses at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center will be on Wednesday, June 15 in Racine. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature a discussion on the bid process with CG Schmidt and Gilbane. There will also be a round-table discussion on starting, growing, and sustaining local businesses with area contractors.

Racine County will host a free movie at Village Hall Park in Waterford at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. The movie is the story of a team of female African American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA when the U.S. space program began. Concessions will be available.

