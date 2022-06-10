ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody Development Authority commits $10,000 to art project

By Sammie Purcell
 4 days ago
The Dunwoody Development Authority agreed to commit $10,000 to a mural project in Dunwoody that is meant to spur economic development.

During a June 9 meeting, the authority heard a funding request for up to $50,000 for a future mural project at the MARTA station at the intersection of Hammond Drive and Perimeter Center Parkway NE. Economic Development Director Michael Starling said the city and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) have been looking to make “a splash” with a big art piece in the perimeter area, and the MARTA station seemed like a good choice.

“A lot of this development looks at a parking deck, which has seen better days for sure,” Starling said.  “The parking deck … it’s an eyesore now.”

According to Starling, the PCID the total project is estimated to cost about $150,000. The PCIDs is expected to fund one-third, the city another, and asked that the Development Authority would provide the last third of funding.

Examples of what a mural could look like at the Dunwoody MARTA station.

Some authority members thought that $50,000 seemed like too much of an investment.

“I would love to see it happen, but I’m having a hard time drawing a straight line between the activity and economic development,” said authority member Susan Mitchell.

The authority eventually came to an agreement that they would be prepared to offer $10,000.

“It would be appropriate to adopt a resolution providing for the contribution payment of say, $10,000 … based on our determination that this promotes the development of economic development in Dunwoody,” said authority attorney Dan McRae.

Authority member Cheryl Strickland said she thought the art piece would be a good branding opportunity for the city.

“It’s huge signage that says something great about Dunwoody,” Strickland said. “It’s not only art, it’s also got some messaging in it that’s promotional.”

Starling said the PCIDs is heading up the project. No artist has been selected yet, but Starling said the city would like to have the project done by sometime early next year.

The post Dunwoody Development Authority commits $10,000 to art project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

