ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Harry Wilson is walking back claims that fellow contender Rep. Lee Zeldin asked him to join his “ticket.”. During the Monday night GOP primary debate, one of the more dramatic claims came when Wilson inferred that Zeldin had considered him as lieutenant governor. Wilson later claimed that Zeldin was “lying” for disputing him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO