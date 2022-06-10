New York Nico makes directorial debut at Tribeca Festival

Nicolas Heller calls himself the unofficial talent scout of New York City, but he’s becoming more official by the day.

Nicolas, better known as New York Nico , finds all kinds of characters throughout New York City and highlights them on his social media channels.

On Saturday, June 11th, Nicolas is making his directorial debut at Tribeca Festival, with his short film Out of Order . The film tells a relatable story of one man’s quest to find a bathroom on the streets of New York.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino spoke with Nicolas Heller, along with Kareem Rahma, the comedian who wrote and stars in the film.

