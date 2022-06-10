Anti-gun violence demonstrations take place in Port Huron

(CBS DETROIT) -A 49-year-old man from Plymouth is in custody after making threats to a neighboring cement company. Plymouth police were notified early Friday morning that Messina Concrete, a local cement company, had received emails from a neighbor with threats of violence with a firearm. As police responded to the scene and one officer thought they heard gunshots near the home, and the officers processed to set up a perimeter. Crisis negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender without incident. Al Cox, Director of Public Safety for the City of Plymouth, said in a press conference that the suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, awaiting charges. Local residents and schools were issued a shelter in place, but once the situation was contained, the shelter in place was lifted. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO