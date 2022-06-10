ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Anti-gun violence demonstrations take place in Port Huron

sanilacbroadcasting.com
 4 days ago

Port Huron Northern students held a walkout Thursday morning to spread awareness of gun violence. About 500 students, with coordination from the school administration, left third hour classes on Thursday to gather outside in the football field for a moment of silence and a lap around the track as supervised by...

www.sanilacbroadcasting.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Violent night in Detroit as police respond to several shootings, including at graduation party

DETROIT – It was a violent night in Detroit on Tuesday, as police responded to multiple shootings across the city, including at a graduation party. The latest of the violence took place on Patton Street and St. Martins Avenue, where four men approached the celebratory graduation party and opened fire, officials say. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, according to police.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police update: Warren man lost hand when bomb exploded at his home

WARREN, Mich. – Police say that a man who was injured Saturday when a bomb exploded at his Warren home lost one of his hands and suffered burns on more than half of his body. The 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive...
WARREN, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Share Photos of Shooter

Saginaw Police now say two west side homicides are unrelated. They have released suspect and suspect vehicles photos in the homicide of 75 year old Philip Lipscomb on Thursday. Police are asking for public assistance with identifying the individual in the photograph wearing yellow who was shooting a handgun and the other occupants inside the vehicle.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Law enforcement searching for missing Genesee County teen

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile. The Sheriff's Office is looking for Aurora Mae Phillips. She is 14 years old and is 5'0." Authorities say Phillips was spotted in the area of Fenton and Hill roads...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Plymouth Man In Custody After Threats To Cement Company

(CBS DETROIT) -A 49-year-old man from Plymouth is in custody after making threats to a neighboring cement company. Plymouth police were notified early Friday morning that Messina Concrete, a local cement company, had received emails from a neighbor with threats of violence with a firearm. As police responded to the scene and one officer thought they heard gunshots near the home, and the officers processed to set up a perimeter. Crisis negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender without incident. Al Cox, Director of Public Safety for the City of Plymouth, said in a press conference that the suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, awaiting charges. Local residents and schools were issued a shelter in place, but once the situation was contained, the shelter in place was lifted. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police investigating bachelor party shooting that injured four

Four Detroit residents celebrating at a bachelor party were shot early Saturday at a home on the northwest side of the city. The drive-by shooting occurred just after midnight in the 13500 block of Cloverlawn at an Airbnb rental house just off the Interstate 96 and Davison Freeway interchange, according to Detroit police.
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair Drug Task Force concludes June 6 investigation with arrests

St. Clair County Drug Task Force officers had a successful start to their week, starting with the Monday arrest of a pair of suspects in a methamphetamine investigation. According to Sheriff Mat King, following the conclusion of an investigation into narcotic sales around Port Huron, Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant in the 3600 block of Lapeer Road in Port Huron Township on June 6. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and packaging materials, as well as the suspects, a 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman.
PORT HURON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Sanilac deputies investigate two car crash on M-46

Sanilac County Sheriff deputies received a call yesterday afternoon concerning a two vehicle crash on Sanilac Road near Germania Road in Lamotte Township. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies determined that a 38-year old man from Marlette was driving north on Germania Road in his Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to stop at Sanilac Road, striking a passing westbound vehicle, a Town and Country minivan. The minivan’s driver, a 64-year-old Harbor Beach woman, was treated at the scene by Moore Township Fire and Sanilac EMS before being taken to McKenzie Hospital for further treatment.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI

