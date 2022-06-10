ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida man wanted on nationwide warrants for murder, other violent charges

By Stephanie Butzer
 4 days ago
SALIDA, Colo. — A Salida man is wanted nationwide on multiple arrest warrants, including for charges of murder, assault, strangulation and other violent crimes.

The Salida Police Department said the man's name is Daniel Egan. He is 47 years old.

Currently, he has a shaved head and a gray goatee. He has tattoos on his head, face, neck, arms and hands. The word "Anna" is tattooed above his right eye, police said.

Nationwide, he is wanted for the following charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault via strangulation, second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, violent crime using a weapon, and a violent crime causing death.

He has an extensive criminal history, police said.

Egan should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

Anybody with information on Egan's whereabouts is asked to call the Chaffee County Communications Center at 719-539-2596 or the Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.

No other details were available as of Friday afternoon.

