Crimestoppers Crime of the Week: Suspicious fire

Springfield police and several other law enforcement agencies have rounded up a number of individuals who were being sought on outstanding warrants. The warrants were obtained after investigations by the Springfield Police Street Crimes Unit and Proactive Crime Unit. SPD worked with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Illinois State Police to locate and arrest the subjects.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO