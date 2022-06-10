Police ask for help finding man with medical conditions who’s gone missing again

Long Beach police are asking for the public’s help locating a 48-year-old man who walked away from a care facility today and may be in need of his medication.

David Quiroz was last seen around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue in Central Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say he left on foot and enjoys visiting local convenience stores. He suffers from medical conditions that may lead him to become disoriented or exhibit childlike behavior with temper tantrums, and he also may appear violent, according to previous reports.

Quiroz is Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, white T-shirt, gray pants, white socks and sandals, police said.

Quiroz has been reported missing on several occasions after walking away from the facility. He recently went missing earlier this month and was found unharmed at a medical facility in Yorba Linda.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

