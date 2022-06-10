ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Police ask for help finding man with medical conditions who’s gone missing again

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

Long Beach police are asking for the public’s help locating a 48-year-old man who walked away from a care facility today and may be in need of his medication.

David Quiroz was last seen around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue in Central Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say he left on foot and enjoys visiting local convenience stores. He suffers from medical conditions that may lead him to become disoriented or exhibit childlike behavior with temper tantrums, and he also may appear violent, according to previous reports.

Quiroz is Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, white T-shirt, gray pants, white socks and sandals, police said.

Quiroz has been reported missing on several occasions after walking away from the facility. He recently went missing earlier this month and was found unharmed at a medical facility in Yorba Linda.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Yorba Linda family asks for help finding developmentally disabled daughter who possibly ran away to Long Beach

The post Police ask for help finding man with medical conditions who’s gone missing again appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Police Identify Deceased Man as Social Media Influencer

Burbank police today identified 19-year-old Cooper Noriega of Laguna Beach as the man who died on June 9 when police were called for an unresponsive man near the Burbank Town Center. Police responded at approximately 4:15 pm to the West Garage of the Burbank Town Center, located at 550 North...
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorba Linda, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
longbeachlocalnews.com

Person shot and killed in Long Beach shooting

Fatal Shooting near Long Beach Blvd. and 49th Street in Long Beach. One person shoot around 11:00pm Monday night. LBFD and LBPD were on scene investigating. Witnesses say suspect was last seen Southbound on Long Beach Blvd in a silver sedan. The investigation is ongoing we will have more information...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Quiroz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Medical Conditions#Medical Facility#Hispanic
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Bloodhound ‘Did a Phenomenal Job' to Track Down CHP Shooting Suspect

Piper the bloodhound doesn't ask for much in return for doing her job. Some praise and a cheeseburger will do. The 4-year-old member of the LAPD K-9 unit has both coming her way after she played a key role in tracking down an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in a shooting Monday in Studio City that left a 27-year-old CHP officer in critical condition. The search for the shooter went on for about 12 hours and ended at a west San Fernando Valley homeless encampment after Piper tracked the suspect's scent to a tent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Station Struck by Stray Gunfire | Oxnard

06.12.2022 | 1:22 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Valley Park Dr and Date St. Officers canvasing the area found at least 12 bullet casings at the reported location. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that at least three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

CHP recovers $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon leggings in O.C.

California Highway Patrol investigators intercepted a shipment of stolen Lululemon leggings worth more than $200,000 in Orange County, officials said Monday. CHP investigators assigned to a retail crime task force on June 6 found out about three large boxes with Lululemon merchandise that had been shipped from Ohio and was destined for an apartment complex […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Standoff ends in Palmdale between homicide suspect, deputies

PALMDALE – A nearly seven-hour standoff between a barricaded homicide suspect and sheriff’s deputies in Palmdale ended Saturday evening when the suspect peacefully surrendered, authorities said. The incident began around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at a home in the 36800 block of James Place, and the resolution...
PALMDALE, CA
thebharatexpressnews.com

A metro bus attacked by a large group on Sunday

A metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people on Sunday afternoon who allegedly tried to take control of the vehicle as it approached them. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was believed to have gathered.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy