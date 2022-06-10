ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

MLK Jr. Grandaughter Yolanda Renee King on the March For Our Lives Return to DC

March For Our Lives will be returning this weekend to Washington, DC, in the wake of the recent mass shooting seen throughout the country. Marchers include Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She joined Cheddar News to discuss the importance of the march and activism in general. "I just think that it's so important to have these rallies because we need to demand to our leaders and politicians that they pass legislation and that and we actually need to see action," she said.

