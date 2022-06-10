ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

Trucks on I-10: Right lane only

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
Semi-trucks traveling I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande are now restricted to the right lane until the lane expansion project kicks off in early 2023 .

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Department of Public Safety are currently installing new signs to direct heavy vehicle truck traffic to a single lane in a move intended to serve as an interim safety measure before the the roadway is widened.

According to ADOT, the 20-mile segment of Interstate saw heavy vehicles involved about 20% of crashes and 15% of rear-end and sideswipe crashes.

ADOT has similar signs in other areas of the state, including I-17 north of Black Canyon City.

Work on the I-10 corridor, the last remaining stretch of interstate between Tucson and Phoenix with only two lanes in each direction, is expected to be completed as early as 2026.

ADOT plans to monitor traffic operations now that the signs and right-lane restrictions are in place.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Related
12 News

Where is ADOT's wrong-way detection system?

PHOENIX — In 2017 the Arizona Department of Transportation rolled out a wrong-way driver detection system that it hoped would give people a warning about wrong-way drivers on Valley freeways. The system used thermal cameras to see when a driver got on I-17 from the offramp and was headed...
kawc.org

Trucks restricted to right lane of I-10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix

PHOENIX -- It's billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had "coordinated'' the plan with his organization.
allaboutarizonanews.com

The Monsoon is Coming, and Drivers Need To ‘Pull Aside, Stay Alive’

A menacing wall of dust appears in the distance, suddenly blocking the sun as visibility drops to almost nothing. Blasts of wind scatter tree branches that block traffic lanes and dust gives way to torrents of rain that flood roadways. Drivers who don’t know how to respond can be shaken,...
KTAR.com

Phoenix junkyard fire pours dark smoke into morning sky

PHOENIX – That dark smoke you may have seen pouring into the sky in Phoenix during your morning commute Tuesday was coming from a junkyard fire. Smoke from the blaze near Seventh and Dunlap avenues could be seen for miles. The Phoenix Fire Department posted video from the incident...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

A New Road Coming To Prescott Valley

Town of Prescott Valley, County sign agreement to upgrade Prescott East Highway. The Town of Prescott Valley on Thursday approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Yavapai County to cooperate in designing, constructing, and maintaining a project to improve traffic circulation and safety on Prescott East Highway. The Town’s Strategic Plan includes the goal of enhancing public safety, infrastructure and connectivity for its residents, and the IGA fits within that goal.
Grist

As a heat wave grips the US, lessons from the hottest city in America

Summer is not something to look forward to in Phoenix, Arizona. For many in the hottest city in America, summer is something to survive. Masavi Perea, 47, knows this well. A former construction worker, he’s now the organizing director of Chispa Arizona, a grassroots group that fights for clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and climate action in Latino communities. One of his top priorities is to protect the people in West and South Phoenix who are most likely to suffer, get sick, and even die from extreme heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
