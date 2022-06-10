ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Events of the Week: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTrAb_0g75MAEr00

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Lightyear , Jurassic World: Dominion and Jennifer Lopez ’s Halftime documentary as well as Julie Andrews ’ AFI tribute.

Jurassic World: Dominion premiere

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, and third in the Jurassic World trilogy, premiered in Los Angeles on Monday with stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and DeWanda Wise.

NRDC Night of Comedy

Natural Resources Defense Council hosted its Night of Comedy fundraiser on Tuesday in Los Angeles, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The event honored Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her work in the fight against climate change and featured stand-up sets from Nick Kroll, Leslie Jones, Tig Notaro, Nicole Byer and Pete Holmes.

Lightyear world premiere

Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin and Peter Sohn debuted their Toy Story spin-off Lightyear at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday. Evans voices space ranger Buzz Lightyear, the man who inspired the action figure voiced by Tim Allen.

Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime premiere

New York’s Tribeca Festival kicked off on Wednesday with the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix doc Halftime , following her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

Time 100 Gala

A star-studded group including Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Taika Waititi, Ariana DeBose, Simu Liu, Mary J. Blige, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Strong celebrated their Time 100 recognition at the NYC gala on Wednesday.

The Old Man premiere

Jeff Bridges, and his canine co-stars, walked the carpet for his new FX series The Old Man on Wednesday at the Academy Museum.

Rutherford Falls season two premiere

Peacock celebrated season two of its comedy Rutherford Falls with stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmeiding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn on Wednesday at Rolling Greens.

AFI Life Achievement Gala

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo.

Chanel and Tribeca Festival luncheon

The luxury fashion house and Tribeca’s Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein teamed to host a lunch to toast Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program on Thursday. Attendees included Lucy Boynton, Cazzie David, Zosia Mamet, Amandla Stendberg, Kyra Sedgwick, Adepero Oduye, Alysia Reiner, Christine Lahti, Debra Winger, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Mara Brock Akil, Pam Grier, Piper Perabo, Roxane Gay, Tig Notaro and many others. Rosenthal praised the gathering for how it made “the new normal feel extraordinary.” She added: “It is more important than ever for women storytellers to rise up and share their talent with the world.”

Disney FYC Fest

Disney kicked off it’s nearly two-week FYC Fest on June 3, with nightly events for its shows including What We Do In The Shadows , The Book of Boba Fett , Moon Knight , Abbott Elementary , Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes , Under the Banner of Heaven , Black-ish , Pistol and Women of the Movement.

UTA Media Rights Happy Hour

UTA hosted a media rights happy hour on June 2 at the SERRA by Birreria Rooftop in NYC, with notable guests including Zakiya Dalila Harris, Eric Manheimer, Emily Nemens, Helen Phillips, Alissa Shipp, David Herbert, Leah Holzer and Dawnie Walton.

Queer As Folk premiere

On June 3, Outfest kicked off its queer television festival The OutFronts with the world premiere of Peacock’s Queer as Folk , starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell, Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis.

MOCA Gala 2022

Saturday’s MOCA Gala, held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, welcomed guests including Keanu Reeves, Eva Longoria, Christina Hendricks and Sharon Stone to the annual fundraising gala. Chance the Rapper also performed at the event, which raised $2.9 million.

Point Honors Gala

To kick off Pride, the Point Foundation held its 2022 Annual Point Honors Gala on Saturday at the Fairmont Century Plaza, honoring Jake Borelli, Javier Muñoz and David Henry Jacobs . Awards were presented by Peter Paige and Katherine McNamara with guests including Jai Rodriguez, Mollee Gray, Kent Boyd and Carmella Casinelli.

WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards

WriteGirl, the girls writing and mentoring organization, held its annual WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards virtually on Saturday. The event raised funds for its efforts to support underrepresented teen girls. Honorees were The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, Mara Brock Akil, Amy Sherman-Palladino and NBC4 reporter Beverly White. Longtime supporters Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen, Keiko Agena and Lauren Graham made appearances, along with WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman.

Netflix FYSEE

The streamer continued its series of FYC events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with events for Russian Doll , Ozark and Netflix music (for Bridgerton , The House and 14 Peaks ) at Raleigh Studios. On Monday, Netflix hosted an evening celebrating the music from animated series Arcane, with a live performance from Sting and a pre-recorded one from Imagine Dragons.

LALIFF Closing Night

The premiere of HBO Max’s Father of the Bride closed out the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on Sunday, with stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta and Chloe Fineman at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon

The annual luncheon, held on Monday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, honored Dottie Chanin with the Humanitarian Award, Deborah Kleinwith the Woman of the 21st Century Award (presented by client Samuel L. Jackson) and Tara Rudes-Dann with the Style Icon Award. The event included a L’Agence fashion show, luxury handbag silent auction and the Women’s Guild famed annual raffle.

Black Women on Broadway Awards

Founders of Black Women on Broadway Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh hosted Monday’s inaugural event at the Empire Hotel Rooftop, honoring Lynn Nottage, Qween Jean and Kara Young with celebrity presenters Audra McDonald, Tahtianna Candy Fermin and CA Johnson. Other notable attendees included Adepero Oduye, Adrianna Hicks, Alia Jones-Harvey, Amber Gray, Antoinette Chinonye Anwanda, Crystal Dickinson, Joaquina Kalukango, Kamilah Forbes, LaChanze, Lilli Cooper, Lillias White, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Susan Heyward and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala

Ford’s Theatre Society toasted Abraham Lincoln’s legacy at its annual gala on June 5 in Washington D.C. where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presented a Lincoln Medal to her longtime friend, music mogul Clive Davis, and Phylicia Rashad doled one out to the honorable James E. Clyburn. Other attendees included senators John Cornyn, John Hickenlooper, Edward Markey, Robert Portman, James Risch, Susan E. Rice, and representatives Emanuel Cleaver II, James E. Clyburn, Debbie Dingell, Edward Markey, Ro Khanna and Michael R. Turner.

Becoming Elizabeth premiere

Starz brought the Renaissance to New York City with a royal premiere event on Tuesday for Tudor drama Becoming Elizabeth at The Plaza Hotel and the DGA Theater. In attendance were series stars Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine and Jamie Blackley, as well as executive producers Anya Reiss, George Ormond and George Faber.

Chloe special screening

Prime Video, in partnership with In Creative Company, hosted a Q&A and reception in celebration of forthcoming series Chloe on Thursday at NYC’s Whitby Hotel. The special event featured an advance screening of episode one of the series and was followed by a discussion with cast members Erin Doherty, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brandon Micheal Hall and Alice Seabright.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood Winners

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned the Tony for best supporting actor in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out, the first of many Hollywood stars who took home awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday. Phylicia Rashad won best supporting actress in a play for Skeleton Crew, her second Tony win. “You don’t come to this place alone,” said Rashad, thanking playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

‘Sound of Music’ stars, who played von Trapp children, reunite to honor Julie Andrews at AFI’s tribute

The hills were alive with the sound of music from the von Trapp children again. On Thursday, Julie Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles. To mark the special occasion, the former child stars who played the von Trapp children in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music" came together to celebrate the star’s decades-long career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Agena
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Zendaya
Person
Peter Sohn
Person
Romola Garai
Person
Shakira
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Susan Kelechi Watson
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Jurassic Park#Jurassic World#Afi Life Achievement Gala#Lightyear#Toy Story
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The stars are out! The 2022 Tony Awards red carpet was a celebration of style after a rocky few years for the Broadway community. Actors, singers and more lined up outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, posing for photo-ops before heading into the awards show. Rather than costumes […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy