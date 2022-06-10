Events of the Week: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Lightyear , Jurassic World: Dominion and Jennifer Lopez ’s Halftime documentary as well as Julie Andrews ’ AFI tribute.

Jurassic World: Dominion premiere

The sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, and third in the Jurassic World trilogy, premiered in Los Angeles on Monday with stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and DeWanda Wise.

NRDC Night of Comedy

Natural Resources Defense Council hosted its Night of Comedy fundraiser on Tuesday in Los Angeles, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The event honored Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her work in the fight against climate change and featured stand-up sets from Nick Kroll, Leslie Jones, Tig Notaro, Nicole Byer and Pete Holmes.

Lightyear world premiere

Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin and Peter Sohn debuted their Toy Story spin-off Lightyear at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday. Evans voices space ranger Buzz Lightyear, the man who inspired the action figure voiced by Tim Allen.

Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime premiere

New York’s Tribeca Festival kicked off on Wednesday with the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix doc Halftime , following her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

Time 100 Gala

A star-studded group including Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Taika Waititi, Ariana DeBose, Simu Liu, Mary J. Blige, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Strong celebrated their Time 100 recognition at the NYC gala on Wednesday.

The Old Man premiere

Jeff Bridges, and his canine co-stars, walked the carpet for his new FX series The Old Man on Wednesday at the Academy Museum.

Rutherford Falls season two premiere

Peacock celebrated season two of its comedy Rutherford Falls with stars Ed Helms, Jana Schmeiding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn on Wednesday at Rolling Greens.

AFI Life Achievement Gala

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo.

Chanel and Tribeca Festival luncheon

The luxury fashion house and Tribeca’s Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein teamed to host a lunch to toast Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program on Thursday. Attendees included Lucy Boynton, Cazzie David, Zosia Mamet, Amandla Stendberg, Kyra Sedgwick, Adepero Oduye, Alysia Reiner, Christine Lahti, Debra Winger, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Mara Brock Akil, Pam Grier, Piper Perabo, Roxane Gay, Tig Notaro and many others. Rosenthal praised the gathering for how it made “the new normal feel extraordinary.” She added: “It is more important than ever for women storytellers to rise up and share their talent with the world.”

Disney FYC Fest

Disney kicked off it’s nearly two-week FYC Fest on June 3, with nightly events for its shows including What We Do In The Shadows , The Book of Boba Fett , Moon Knight , Abbott Elementary , Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes , Under the Banner of Heaven , Black-ish , Pistol and Women of the Movement.

UTA Media Rights Happy Hour

UTA hosted a media rights happy hour on June 2 at the SERRA by Birreria Rooftop in NYC, with notable guests including Zakiya Dalila Harris, Eric Manheimer, Emily Nemens, Helen Phillips, Alissa Shipp, David Herbert, Leah Holzer and Dawnie Walton.

Queer As Folk premiere

On June 3, Outfest kicked off its queer television festival The OutFronts with the world premiere of Peacock’s Queer as Folk , starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell, Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis.

MOCA Gala 2022

Saturday’s MOCA Gala, held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, welcomed guests including Keanu Reeves, Eva Longoria, Christina Hendricks and Sharon Stone to the annual fundraising gala. Chance the Rapper also performed at the event, which raised $2.9 million.

Point Honors Gala

To kick off Pride, the Point Foundation held its 2022 Annual Point Honors Gala on Saturday at the Fairmont Century Plaza, honoring Jake Borelli, Javier Muñoz and David Henry Jacobs . Awards were presented by Peter Paige and Katherine McNamara with guests including Jai Rodriguez, Mollee Gray, Kent Boyd and Carmella Casinelli.

WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards

WriteGirl, the girls writing and mentoring organization, held its annual WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards virtually on Saturday. The event raised funds for its efforts to support underrepresented teen girls. Honorees were The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, Mara Brock Akil, Amy Sherman-Palladino and NBC4 reporter Beverly White. Longtime supporters Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen, Keiko Agena and Lauren Graham made appearances, along with WriteGirl alum Amanda Gorman.

Netflix FYSEE

The streamer continued its series of FYC events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with events for Russian Doll , Ozark and Netflix music (for Bridgerton , The House and 14 Peaks ) at Raleigh Studios. On Monday, Netflix hosted an evening celebrating the music from animated series Arcane, with a live performance from Sting and a pre-recorded one from Imagine Dragons.

LALIFF Closing Night

The premiere of HBO Max’s Father of the Bride closed out the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on Sunday, with stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta and Chloe Fineman at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon

The annual luncheon, held on Monday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, honored Dottie Chanin with the Humanitarian Award, Deborah Kleinwith the Woman of the 21st Century Award (presented by client Samuel L. Jackson) and Tara Rudes-Dann with the Style Icon Award. The event included a L’Agence fashion show, luxury handbag silent auction and the Women’s Guild famed annual raffle.

Black Women on Broadway Awards

Founders of Black Women on Broadway Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman and Jocelyn Bioh hosted Monday’s inaugural event at the Empire Hotel Rooftop, honoring Lynn Nottage, Qween Jean and Kara Young with celebrity presenters Audra McDonald, Tahtianna Candy Fermin and CA Johnson. Other notable attendees included Adepero Oduye, Adrianna Hicks, Alia Jones-Harvey, Amber Gray, Antoinette Chinonye Anwanda, Crystal Dickinson, Joaquina Kalukango, Kamilah Forbes, LaChanze, Lilli Cooper, Lillias White, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Susan Heyward and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala

Ford’s Theatre Society toasted Abraham Lincoln’s legacy at its annual gala on June 5 in Washington D.C. where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presented a Lincoln Medal to her longtime friend, music mogul Clive Davis, and Phylicia Rashad doled one out to the honorable James E. Clyburn. Other attendees included senators John Cornyn, John Hickenlooper, Edward Markey, Robert Portman, James Risch, Susan E. Rice, and representatives Emanuel Cleaver II, James E. Clyburn, Debbie Dingell, Edward Markey, Ro Khanna and Michael R. Turner.

Becoming Elizabeth premiere

Starz brought the Renaissance to New York City with a royal premiere event on Tuesday for Tudor drama Becoming Elizabeth at The Plaza Hotel and the DGA Theater. In attendance were series stars Alicia von Rittberg, Romola Garai, Jessica Raine and Jamie Blackley, as well as executive producers Anya Reiss, George Ormond and George Faber.

Chloe special screening

Prime Video, in partnership with In Creative Company, hosted a Q&A and reception in celebration of forthcoming series Chloe on Thursday at NYC’s Whitby Hotel. The special event featured an advance screening of episode one of the series and was followed by a discussion with cast members Erin Doherty, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brandon Micheal Hall and Alice Seabright.

