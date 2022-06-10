Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 13:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 245 PM MDT. Target Area: Flathead The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana Whitefish River Near Kalispell affecting Flathead County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...WHITEFISH RIVER Near Kalispell. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Water from the Whitefish River begins flooding homeowners yards and driveways along River Road in Kalispell. At 5.2 feet, Bank erosion downstream of the town of Whitefish threatens homes along the river bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 5.3 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.7 feet on 06/09/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO