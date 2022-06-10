ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front...

Flood Warning issued for Flathead by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 13:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 245 PM MDT. Target Area: Flathead The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana Whitefish River Near Kalispell affecting Flathead County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...WHITEFISH RIVER Near Kalispell. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Water from the Whitefish River begins flooding homeowners yards and driveways along River Road in Kalispell. At 5.2 feet, Bank erosion downstream of the town of Whitefish threatens homes along the river bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 5.3 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.7 feet on 06/09/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flood Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

