Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale with some great deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales events on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Best Buy Dads and Grads sale this week, with tons of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets and more.

You can visit BestBuy.com to see everything the electronics store is offering for the sale (which ends Sunday, June 12 at midnight), or keep scrolling to see all of the best deals we found after combing the list.

Computers in the Best Buy Dads and Grads sale

Televisions

Headphones

Smart Home

Whether you’re a dad, a grad, or just in the market for cheap electronics, it’s worth checking out Best Buy’s latest sales event. You’re sure to find something you need, even if it’s not one of the products listed above.

What other Best Buy deals should we be looking for?

The Best Buy Dads and Grads sale is currently going on. But in just less than a month, Best Buy will be unveiling its 4th of July sale that will be chock full of terrific deals.

Where can I find Best Buy Dads and Grads sale options?

You can find them online at BestBuy.com or you can visit your local Best Buy. The deals should be the same and, if they aren’t, Best Buy will match the pricing.