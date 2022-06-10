Target Has an Amazing Selection of Father’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day can be a tricky holiday to shop for, especially if you have one of those dads who kind of already has, well, everything.

That said, it’s much easier if you think about the gifts in a few different categories. If your dad loves tech, you have options like the Quest for fun virtual reality games that will keep him entertained for hours. There are also gifts for tech-savvy fitness enthusiasts like the Apple watch. If you’re not so sure about his love for gadgets or working up a sweat, you can never go wrong with staple items like cozy pair of slippers or a really amazing coffee machine that will make waking up in the morning a little easier.

It’s also fun to give smaller gifts for men that fall on the novelty side. Whether you’re looking for something small for his desk or a gift that could come from your kid, there are lots of options. From fun mugs to statement socks, there’s something out there for every single dad — no matter what his interests are.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Father’s Day gifts that are available at Target. Online orders of $35 or more will include free shipping, and if you don’t want to head in-store, you can also opt for convenient curbside pickup.

Want to up your shoe game? Sign up for Footwear News’ Weekly Style newsletter to stay in the know on the latest sneaker releases and best footwear finds to shop now.

dluxe by Dearfoams Dad Boss Slippers

Distinguished slippers with a dash of whimsy? Coming right up. Emblazoned with the words “Dad Boss,” these Dearfoams slippers feature a memory foam insole so that your dad will feel cozy. They’re lined with plaid flannel that beautifully corresponds with the navy upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker

Summer is on the horizon, and that means it’s time to switch over to iced coffee. This Ninja coffee maker allows you to choose from classic, rich or iced concoctions so that your cup of joe is never watered down. It also allows you to choose from six different brew sizes and has a convenient water reservoir.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ninja

Clinique for Men Starter Kit

Dads deserve spa days, too. This Clinique kit offers up a face wash, cream shave (that will pair nicely with one of the best electric razors available) and an activated water-gel concentrate that will feel super soothing. It’s the perfect gift option for beauty experts and novices alike.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Give dad the perfect escape from reality with this VR headset . He can watch movies and shows, take exercise classes and even try out some amazing immersive video games. It’s also completely wireless, which makes it the perfect gift for the dad who’s always traveling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Dockers Frisco Casual Lace-up Sneakers

These off- white sneakers by Dockers look sporty and feel cozy, which is truly the equation for success. They feature a cream-colored textile upper that’s super breathable and perfect for summer. They also have a gum-colored rubber sole that makes them on-trend and a cushioned EVA footbed so your feet stay supported.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Yukon Glory Signature Edition Five-Piece Grilling Tools Set

Get prepped and ready for summer grilling season with this Yukon Glory set. It includes a professional basting brush, a BBQ fork, a spatula, tongs and heat-resistant grilling gloves. Your dad will feel like the pro that he is with this gift.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Studebaker Portable AM/FM Radio

This little throwback AM/FM radio will allow your dad to listen to the local games in style. Not only is cute, it has a convenient auxiliary input jack so that it’s easy to charge up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Goodfellow & Co. The No. 1 Blue Sage & Tonka Men’s Cologne

If he needs a new signature scent, this version from Goodfellow & Co. is sure to please. It features a base of smooth tonka bean balanced out by by the freshness of blue sage for a masculine, complex scent. Additionally, it comes in a sleek bottle he’ll be proud to display on his dresser or desk.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Spikeball Roundnet Combo Meal Set

Upgrade your yard games with this Spikeball set . It comes with a net that can be easily folded up and taken with you on the go if you want to use it for a beach day or the backyard. It also comes with three balls and a backpack that acts as a carrying case.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Carson Sandals

Your dad can hit the pool or beach in style in these men’s slides by Goodfellow & Co . They feature a double buckle closure cushy foam underfoot. They would also look amazing paired with jeans or chinos to complete casual everyday outfits.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 3-Speed Record Player

It doesn’t get much more classic than a chic record player. This three-speed suitcase turntable from Hearth & Hand is bluetooth-enabled, too, so you can connect it to your smartphone. For extra points, go ahead and grab a few of his favorite albums as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

CruxGG 500°F Extra Large Ceramic Nonstick Searing Grill & Griddle

For rainy or winter days when grilling in the backyard isn’t an option, this tabletop grill is here to more than meet his needs. The searing zone goes up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s even segmented out so that you can cook two different things at once. And the griddle plate is dishwasher-safe to minimize your hassle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Project 62 Outdoor Sand Glazed Stoneware Planter

For the dad who loves to garden, go ahead and invest in this stoneware planter . It comes in black, blush and white versions, which you can easily mix and match to create a stylish aesthetic. The planter is super sturdy and will definitely hold up against the elements.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

8oz Golf Putter Drinkware Mug

This desk mug perfectly combines form and function. It features golf course art, as well as a hole in the bottom so that your dad can practice his swing with the accompanying mini golf ball and putter. This is sure to become his new favorite desk accessory.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Apple Watch Nike Series 7

Whether your dad’s an old fan of the Apple watch or if he just needs to upgrade his current fitness tracker, this Nike option won’t disappoint. In addition to tracking steps, this watch has a GPS function and retina display screen and even gives you the option to measure blood oxygen levels. It also comes with a sweat-resistant Nike band that will help your dad look as sporty as he feels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

MLB Men’s Moneymaker Hat

Go ahead and upgrade the baseball cap you know your dad has been wearing for years on end. This hat is available with different team logos so he can support his favorite team.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Give your dad the peace he deserves with these noise-cancelling Bose headphones. They offer incredible sound and up to 24 hours of playback time, making them the perfect option for travel. They’re also cushioned around the ears and headband to keep you comfortable no matter how long you wear them.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Goodfellow & Co. Elephant Striped Novelty Socks 2pk

Cute men’s socks are always a good idea. This set features a black pair with a tiny elephant print, as well as a corresponding pair including black and beige stripes. Each style is made of a lightweight, stretchy fabric that will keep your dad cozy all day long.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device

These Theragun devices are trendy for a reason: They’re some of the best massage guns on the market. This style comes with app-guided routines so that calming muscles after workout routines will be a breeze. It has five different speed ranges you can customize through the app to achieve the perfect amount of pressure every time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Men’s Joybees Chance Clogs

These lightweight dad shoes perfectly contour to the foot so that you feel like you’re walking on a supportive cloud. Joybees’ Chance clogs are also water-friendly, making them ideal to wear to the beach or pool, and offer a heel strap that can be worn up or down.