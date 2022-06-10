ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Target Has an Amazing Selection of Father’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

By Brittany Loggins
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oi1xO_0g75LPGj00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day can be a tricky holiday to shop for, especially if you have one of those dads who kind of already has, well, everything.

That said, it’s much easier if you think about the gifts in a few different categories. If your dad loves tech, you have options like the Quest for fun virtual reality games that will keep him entertained for hours. There are also gifts for tech-savvy fitness enthusiasts like the Apple watch. If you’re not so sure about his love for gadgets or working up a sweat, you can never go wrong with staple items like cozy pair of slippers or a really amazing coffee machine that will make waking up in the morning a little easier.

It’s also fun to give smaller gifts for men that fall on the novelty side. Whether you’re looking for something small for his desk or a gift that could come from your kid, there are lots of options. From fun mugs to statement socks, there’s something out there for every single dad — no matter what his interests are.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Father’s Day gifts that are available at Target. Online orders of $35 or more will include free shipping, and if you don’t want to head in-store, you can also opt for convenient curbside pickup.

Want to up your shoe game? Sign up for Footwear News’ Weekly Style newsletter to stay in the know on the latest sneaker releases and best footwear finds to shop now.

dluxe by Dearfoams Dad Boss Slippers

Distinguished slippers with a dash of whimsy? Coming right up. Emblazoned with the words “Dad Boss,” these Dearfoams slippers feature a memory foam insole so that your dad will feel cozy. They’re lined with plaid flannel that beautifully corresponds with the navy upper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8phS_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
dluxe by Dearfoams Dad Boss Slippers
$20

Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker

Summer is on the horizon, and that means it’s time to switch over to iced coffee. This Ninja coffee maker allows you to choose from classic, rich or iced concoctions so that your cup of joe is never watered down. It also allows you to choose from six different brew sizes and has a convenient water reservoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnhFw_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ninja

Buy:
Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker
$159
$139

Clinique for Men Starter Kit

Dads deserve spa days, too. This Clinique kit offers up a face wash, cream shave (that will pair nicely with one of the best electric razors available) and an activated water-gel concentrate that will feel super soothing. It’s the perfect gift option for beauty experts and novices alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j0Aj_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Clinique For Men Starter Kit
$15

Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Give dad the perfect escape from reality with this VR headset . He can watch movies and shows, take exercise classes and even try out some amazing immersive video games. It’s also completely wireless, which makes it the perfect gift for the dad who’s always traveling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRdqo_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
$399

Dockers Frisco Casual Lace-up Sneakers

These off- white sneakers by Dockers look sporty and feel cozy, which is truly the equation for success. They feature a cream-colored textile upper that’s super breathable and perfect for summer. They also have a gum-colored rubber sole that makes them on-trend and a cushioned EVA footbed so your feet stay supported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYA9K_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Dockers Frisco Sneakers
$50
$39

Yukon Glory Signature Edition Five-Piece Grilling Tools Set

Get prepped and ready for summer grilling season with this Yukon Glory set. It includes a professional basting brush, a BBQ fork, a spatula, tongs and heat-resistant grilling gloves. Your dad will feel like the pro that he is with this gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDYwH_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Yukon Glory Signature Edition Grilling Tools Set
$34
$29

Studebaker Portable AM/FM Radio

This little throwback AM/FM radio will allow your dad to listen to the local games in style. Not only is cute, it has a convenient auxiliary input jack so that it’s easy to charge up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfwKi_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Studebaker Portable AM/FM Radio
$29
$26

Goodfellow & Co. The No. 1 Blue Sage & Tonka Men’s Cologne

If he needs a new signature scent, this version from Goodfellow & Co. is sure to please. It features a base of smooth tonka bean balanced out by by the freshness of blue sage for a masculine, complex scent. Additionally, it comes in a sleek bottle he’ll be proud to display on his dresser or desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pobWl_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
The No. 1 Blue Sage & Tonka Men's Cologne
$24

Spikeball Roundnet Combo Meal Set

Upgrade your yard games with this Spikeball set . It comes with a net that can be easily folded up and taken with you on the go if you want to use it for a beach day or the backyard. It also comes with three balls and a backpack that acts as a carrying case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Avbk_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Spikeball Roundnet Combo Meal Set
$69

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Carson Sandals

Your dad can hit the pool or beach in style in these men’s slides by Goodfellow & Co . They feature a double buckle closure cushy foam underfoot. They would also look amazing paired with jeans or chinos to complete casual everyday outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUj88_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Goodfellow & Co. Men's Carson Sandals
$10

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 3-Speed Record Player

It doesn’t get much more classic than a chic record player. This three-speed suitcase turntable from Hearth & Hand is bluetooth-enabled, too, so you can connect it to your smartphone. For extra points, go ahead and grab a few of his favorite albums as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hITzC_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 3-Speed Record Player
$89

CruxGG 500°F Extra Large Ceramic Nonstick Searing Grill & Griddle

For rainy or winter days when grilling in the backyard isn’t an option, this tabletop grill is here to more than meet his needs. The searing zone goes up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s even segmented out so that you can cook two different things at once. And the griddle plate is dishwasher-safe to minimize your hassle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zER06_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
CruxGG Large Grill & Griddle
$119
$71

Project 62 Outdoor Sand Glazed Stoneware Planter

For the dad who loves to garden, go ahead and invest in this stoneware planter . It comes in black, blush and white versions, which you can easily mix and match to create a stylish aesthetic. The planter is super sturdy and will definitely hold up against the elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTNUv_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Project 62 Outdoor Sand Glazed Stoneware Planter
$20

8oz Golf Putter Drinkware Mug

This desk mug perfectly combines form and function. It features golf course art, as well as a hole in the bottom so that your dad can practice his swing with the accompanying mini golf ball and putter. This is sure to become his new favorite desk accessory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPg5U_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
8oz Golf Putter Drinkware Mug
$9

Apple Watch Nike Series 7

Whether your dad’s an old fan of the Apple watch or if he just needs to upgrade his current fitness tracker, this Nike option won’t disappoint. In addition to tracking steps, this watch has a GPS function and retina display screen and even gives you the option to measure blood oxygen levels. It also comes with a sweat-resistant Nike band that will help your dad look as sporty as he feels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioMye_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Apple Watch Nike Series 7
$399
$329

MLB Men’s Moneymaker Hat

Go ahead and upgrade the baseball cap you know your dad has been wearing for years on end. This hat is available with different team logos so he can support his favorite team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sF5Dw_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
MLB Men's Moneymaker Hat
$17

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Give your dad the peace he deserves with these noise-cancelling Bose headphones. They offer incredible sound and up to 24 hours of playback time, making them the perfect option for travel. They’re also cushioned around the ears and headband to keep you comfortable no matter how long you wear them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgyPH_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones
$329
$279

Goodfellow & Co. Elephant Striped Novelty Socks 2pk

Cute men’s socks are always a good idea. This set features a black pair with a tiny elephant print, as well as a corresponding pair including black and beige stripes. Each style is made of a lightweight, stretchy fabric that will keep your dad cozy all day long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRbFn_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Goodfellow & Co. Novelty Socks
$7

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device

These Theragun devices are trendy for a reason: They’re some of the best massage guns on the market. This style comes with app-guided routines so that calming muscles after workout routines will be a breeze. It has five different speed ranges you can customize through the app to achieve the perfect amount of pressure every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeYeo_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Theragun Prime Massage Device
$299
$249

Men’s Joybees Chance Clogs

These lightweight dad shoes perfectly contour to the foot so that you feel like you’re walking on a supportive cloud. Joybees’ Chance clogs are also water-friendly, making them ideal to wear to the beach or pool, and offer a heel strap that can be worn up or down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyVRg_0g75LPGj00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy:
Men's Joybees Chance Clogs
$24

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Images of a New Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 Makeup Surface

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that a new iteration of G-Dragon’s acclaimed Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 sneaker is hitting stores soon. After making its debut in a tonal white makeup in February, the K-pop star’s Nike collab has now emerged in a new colorway after images of the silhouette were shared by @Die_sel666 on Instagram yesterday. The latest iteration of the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 collab dons a white-based makeup and is coupled with black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Brings the Glam in Dramatic Ombré Ruffled Gown For AFI Life Achievement Awards with Blake Shelton

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani was the belle of the ball at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday night. The “Luxurious” singer was joined on the red carpet with her husband Blake Shelton. The star-studded affair honored beloved screen legend Julie Andrews, who known for her iconic roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Marry Poppins.” Stefani looked absolutely breathtaking in a gown by Nicole + Felicia. Her ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless top that had firm straps and a plunging scooped neckline. The striking statement of her outfit came...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Charlize Theron Goes Back to Basics in Leather Pumps and New Black Hair at CTAOP 2022 Summer Block Party

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron elevated wardrobe staples on the red carpet for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP)’s 2022 Summer Block Party on Saturday. The annual event, held at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, raises awareness for Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured a “Jurassic World: Dominion” screening, as well as a Wyclef Jean performance and a star-studded guest list including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lauren Conrad and Jordana Brewster. Theron arrived on the red carpet in a nonchalant ensemble, featuring a white button-down shirt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lea Michele Takes Formalwear to Dramatic Heights with Daring Cutouts and Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lea Michele gave formalwear a daring makeover at the 2022 Tony Awards. While hitting the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, the “Glee” star posed in an elegant black gown. Created by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, the floor-length piece featured a silky column skirt and bodice with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves. Giving the dress a daring element were thin bodice slits, creating diamond-shaped upper cutouts. Completing the actress’ ensemble, styled by Brian Miller, was a diamond stud earring, as well as a geometric silver KATKIM ear pin lined with pavé diamonds. For footwear, Michele’s shoes weren’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Fitness Tracker#Virtual Reality Games#Jeans#Quest#Target
Footwear News

Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Friday

Click here to read the full article. Stocks took a major hit on Friday after a highly anticipated inflation report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices in May. Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.3% growth in April and from the 8.5% growth in March and represented the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a big sell off on Friday. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 800...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Looks Romantic With Edgy Twists in Blush Pink Dress & Hidden Heels With Brother Prince Jackson at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson stunned on the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards in New York on Sunday with a sparkling blush dress with her brother Prince Jackson by her side. Along with their brother Blanket, who was not present, the Jackson siblings share a father in the late Michael Jackson. The star stood side by side with her older brother, looking quite dapper for the big event. Paris spoke to her own tastes, wearing an edgy nude blush gown, accessorizing liberally. The dress was made of a nude, floor-length and opaque material that was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Daring Orange Cutout Bodysuit Gets Upgraded With Gold Chains & Sandals at Summer Jam 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. At Summer Jam, Chloe Bailey showed star power, performing with the likes of Cardi B and more hitmakers. And Bailey made sure to standout among the stars in a bold orange outfit over the weekend in New York at the annual concert. @chloebaileywashere 😍😍🥰 ♬ Surprise – Chlöe The singer wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a round neck with a gold zipper across the front. The fabric opened near her waist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Judith Light Goes Dark in Ribbed Gown and Pointed Pumps at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Judith Light went sleek at the 2022 Tony Awards. The Emmy Award-winning star hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in a textured black gown by Thom Browne. Light’s Browne number featured a long-sleeved silhouette in a satin-like texture that caught the light, elevated with horizontal panels that created a modern take on the classic ribbed texture. Finishing Light’s piece were sharp structured shoulders and a floor-length skirt. Finishing Light’s ensemble, styled by Kevin Michael Ericson, was a gleaming silver link necklace studded with diamonds from Briony Raymond New York, as well as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Footwear News

A Bold New Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneaker is coming soon. The German sportswear giant announced on Twitter today that Kanye West’s beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette will launch in a new “Hi-Res Red” colorway before week’s end. The latest colorway of the shoe dons a red-based mesh upper that’s coupled with matching leather overlay panels on the eyelets and heel counter. Breaking up the red color scheme are black...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Taylor Swift Is a Modernized Boss with a Pinstripe Suit and Bright Red Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift made an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday to showcase the short film she directed, “All Too Well,” wearing a look that made clear who was in charge. The multi-talented star wore a pinstripe pantsuit, but eliminated a blazer and instead wore the tailored vest for a top. It featured a deep v-neck and multiple buttons. She wore matching pants that had a pleated waist and complimented her height immaculately. This dark-blue color meshed well with her red lip color, creating a boss-like aesthetic. She wore her blonde hair down with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony & Earns EGOT Status in Crystal Bust Dress & Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson is officially an EGOT winner. The star achieved one of the top entertainment industry honors last night at the 2022 Tony Awards, winning the trophy for Best Musical as a producer for “A Strange Loop” — and cementing her accomplishment of winning all four major American entertainment awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). She’s only the 17th person to do so. While arriving on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall — and later, accepting her award — the “Respect” star sparkled in a black Pamella Roland gown. Hailing from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Daring Disco Cutout Dress With Christina Aguilera & Mya at LA Pride

Click here to read the full article. Paris Hilton showed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community while DJ’ing for Christina Aguilera’s performance — which included a cameo by Kim Petras — at LA Pride this weekend. On Sunday, the “Stars Are Blind” singer took the stage with Aguilera at Los Angeles State Historic Park in a custom silver dress by Bryan Hearns. The crystal-embellished piece featured a halter-neck silhouette with long sleeves, a plunging top cutout and thigh-high miniskirt with a daring waist-high side slit. Completing Hilton’s sparkling look was a sheer cutout bodice with geometric lines of crystal embroidery for aded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Cut-Out Gown With Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Britney Spears Wedding

Click here to read the full article. The stars aligned for Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari’s wedding, which took place at their Thousand Oaks estate in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton all showed up to watch the pop icon say, “I do.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Hilton brought the glam to the occasion. The multi-hyphenate socialite came dressed for the happily-ever-after theme in a sparkling black dress that gave major “Stars Are Blind” vibes. The glittery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Steph Curry Fires Back in ‘Ayesha Curry Can Cook’ Revenge Shirt After Viral ‘Can’t Cook’ Sign Mocks His Wife at NBA Finals Post-Conference

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry isn’t letting anyone bash his wife for the sake of sporting rivalry. And he’s talking back to those attempting to cut Ayesha Curry down through his NBA Finals fashion choices. After Game 5 of the championship series against the Boston Celtics yesterday, Curry wore a simple graphic tee reading “Ayesha Curry Can Cook” to his post-game interview. When asked about the shirt during the interview, the Golden State Warriors point guard deflected, telling a reporter to “ask Twitter” what the shirt was referencing. For those not in the know, the shirt references...
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Stands Tall in Ruched Silk Gown and Sky-High Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens debuted her sleekest red carpet look yet at the 2022 Tony Awards. Blending into the red — or, per se, black — carpet at Radio City Music Hall, Hudgens made an entrance in a Schiaparelli couture gown. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the “Gimme Shelter” star’s strapless Spring 2022 number featured a silky texture with draped ruching across its front. Complete with a sharp velvet upper bodice, the piece was both elegant and sleek while mixing luxe textures. Finishing Hudgens’ ensemble was the brand’s now-signature hammered gold jewelry: a pair of large post earrings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katy Perry Speaks Out On That Met Gala Cheeseburger Look — And Her Fashion and Music Legacy

Click here to read the full article. One has come to expect a certain sense of fun, whimsy, comedy and exuberance when it comes to Katy Perry’s fashion choices. And no more so than at the Met Gala. In her nine appearances at the annual event celebrating the exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the star has become a reliable fixture on the red carpet. Donning everything from angel wings and a chandelier to glow-in-the-dark lights and a crimson veiled Margiela gown, Perry’s red carpet looks are highlights that have helped to helped to solidify the event’s cultural...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Locks Lips With Madonna at Wedding to Recreate Iconic MTV VMA’s Kiss Almost 20 Years Later

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Sam Asghari wasn’t the only one lucky enough to kiss Britney Spears at their wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday. Almost two decades after their iconic kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Spears shared a smooch yet again. The kiss was reminiscent of the unforgettable moment when the two pop stars performed alongside Christina Aguilera, who Madonna eventually planted one on as well. BRITNEY AND MADONNA #BritneyWedding pic.twitter.com/lKIqJHj7t3 — Britney Stan (@BritneyTheStan) June 10, 2022 Seemingly taken during Spears and Asghari’s reception, the photo shows the two women leaning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

This Rare Air Jordan 1 High Was Made For Michael Jordan’s Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A rare iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Chicago-based store and sneaker collector @Englishsole shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc,” a sought-after colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that initially surfaced in 2015 and was made for his daughter, Jasmine. The entirety of the Air Jordan 1’s upper is crafted of premium crocodile-inspired leather that’s paired with matching shoelaces and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Delivers Romantic Glamour With Corey Gamble in Pink Graphic Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels for Sailing in Italy

Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner is setting the tone for the summer. The momager and matriarch of the Kardashian family uploaded a photo of herself and her partner Corey Gamble as they enjoyed a decadent getaway on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Tommy and Dee Hilfiger also joined the couple on the extravagant excursion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) The dynamic superstar duo brought out their most stylish resort looks while vacationing through the Mediterranean. Jenner looked flawless and vibrant in a long-sleeve pink printed maxi dress, which she paired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Steps Out in New York in Ultra-Normcore Sneakers and Socks

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes is on her way in moody colors for the summer. Spotted out in SoHo in New York on Friday, the actress wore a light dress and sneakers to create a casual and playful look, with darker shades at its root. Holmes wore a gray floral-print tiered summer dress with thin straps. The lightness of the fabric worked for the hotter temperatures, as does the dress’s loose tiered shape, which ends a little bit below her knees. The floral print across her dress blends in with the shaded color, the outline of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

132K+
Followers
15K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy