ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

By Laura Hardy
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mix 95.7FM

The Grand Rapids Juneteenth Festival is back!

In the words of Queen Beyoncé, "Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?" It is time for my favorite holiday of the year! Juneteenth is happening next weekend!. Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It was first celebrated in Texas in 1985 because slaves were deemed free.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

New Restaurant at Muskegon Country Club Opens This Week

Muskegon Country Club has new ownership who have been working to renovate the club, including a new restaurant concept - which opens this week!. The West Michigan restaurant group, RedWater, bought Muskegon Country Club at 2801 Lakeshore Dr. last summer. Muskegon Country Club first opened in the area in 1908. .
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

A sneak peek at Anna’s House summer menu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We always love having this next guest on because they get to show us all their amazing menu items! Anna’s House is debuting their summer features menu starting on Thursday, June 16. Anna’s House creates exciting new menu items Summer, Spring, Winter, & Fall and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Monroe, MI
City
West Olive, MI
City
Fennville, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Saugatuck, MI
wcsx.com

These Michigan State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away

Michigan has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for Michiganders and those beyond the Mitten. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find summertime things to do in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Wedding Venues#Downtown Grand
Mix 95.7FM

Cooling Off In Hot Weather Should Always Be This Much Fun

Keeping cool when you were a kid was always fun, and it didn't come with a high electric bill. Grand Haven YMCA Camp Had Some Special Guests On Wednesday. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety came up with the perfect way to keep the kids at YMCA camp cool. They stopped by with a fire truck and hosed the kids off.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
chevydetroit.com

Have you witnessed this remarkable natural spectacle?

Picture yourself walking down a garden path and through some trees. You enter into a clearing among tall pines and cool forest to see bed after bed of peonies peacocking their opulent blooms of every shade and size. The air is heavy with a heady, sweet scent as you pass through row after row of beds full of lush, heavy blossoms exploding with vibrant petals so perfect and delicate, they hardly seem real.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Mix 95.7FM

A Beginners Guide To Kayaking and Tubing in West Michigan

Michigan prides itself on some of the amazing outdoor adventures it offers during it's summer months. If you're looking to see some of the most pure of Michigan, you'll have to hit some of our incredible waterways to really get deep into the heart of nature for a reset. If you're looking to stay away from the busy lakes, kayaking and tubing are great cost effective ways to enjoy the outdoors.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With Tips for New Moms

This young Kalamazoo mother has gone viral with her funny videos and mom hacks. Shelby, also known as @SparkleGiggleSmile on social media currently has 10.2 thousand followers and over 206 thousand total video likes on TikTok. Shelby has risen in popularity due to her hacks, tricks, and tips for new moms and moms-to-be. This is how Shelby describes her content on her Facebook page,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy