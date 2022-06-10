Irwin Army Community Hospital will welcome a new commander
Col. Anthony Gray will become the next commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley. The Army said the change of command will be held Tuesday,...littleapplepost.com
Col. Anthony Gray will become the next commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley. The Army said the change of command will be held Tuesday,...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0