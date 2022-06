Olathe Board of Education member Brad Boyd is running for a seat in the Kansas Legislature in 2022. He filed to run in the open District 49 Kansas House of Representatives seat, currently occupied by Republican Rep. Megan Lynn, who announced earlier this year she would not seek another term. His name will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election as a Democrat. Kristin Clark, also of Olathe, is vying for the seat as a Republican.

OLATHE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO