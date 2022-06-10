ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Forest Service Road 42 to close for cattle guard installation; cattle figured out painted one wasn’t true barrier

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, a small section of Forest Service Road 42 east of Deep Creek Campground on the Ochoco National Forest will be closed to install a new cattle guard. This cattle guard...

ktvz.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

Revised Crossing Trails destination resort plans draw big crowd, concerns from Powell Butte residents

Emotions ran high among the packed crowd at Powell Butte Community Center Tuesday evening on topics such as traffic and water. Residents expressed concerns and criticism about the substantially revised destination resort possibly coming to their community, called Crossing Trails. The post Revised Crossing Trails destination resort plans draw big crowd, concerns from Powell Butte residents appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
#The Forest Service#Fsr 4210
kbnd.com

Traffic Blitz Nets Parkway Speeders

BEND, OR -- Bend Police will continue increased traffic patrols on the Parkway through Monday. Chief Mike Krantz says it’s an effort to improve safety for everyone, "What we’re seeing now is heavier traffic, speeds that are still very high and - I think we had statistics around 200 collisions in the last couple years involving someone in the Parkway. Not all of those, of course, are speed related but speed does have a factor in a lot of factors, and also it increases severity of crashes."
BEND, OR
kezi.com

One dead after head on crash on Jasper Lowell Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - One person is dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a head-on crash Tuesday evening, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37000 block of Jasper Lowell Road. Initial investigation reveals that a...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Prineville Reservoir to be pilot electric vehicle charge site

Starting this summer and over the next year, Level 2 EV chargers will be installed in selected state parks as part of the project created by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and the nonprofit Adopt a Charger (AAC). Prineville Reservoir State Park and Cove Palisades State Park are two...
City
Prineville, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy

The latest round of wet storms in a cool, rainy late spring was sending rivers and creeks rising Saturday across the Northwest and on the High Desert, where Tumalo Creek and the Deschutes River near Bend were running high, swift and muddy. The post More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ

Conservation groups sue feds to protect old-growth forests

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six environmental groups sued officials of the Biden administration Tuesday, saying a Trump-era rule change that allowed logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates federal laws and was politically motivated. “Large and old trees have outsized ecological and social importance. They provide critical...
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond businesses scramble, adapt amid struggles to find, keep commercial real estate property

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In this changing economy, where prices are constantly going up, finding or keeping an affordable piece of commercial real estate has become an added struggle, forcing some small businesses to close or find creative ways to adapt. The post Redmond businesses scramble, adapt amid struggles to find, keep commercial real estate property appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Lane Co. Accident, June 14

LCSO release – On June 12, 2022, just after 12:30pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene deputies were able to determine that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear ended a 2000 Dodge Van. This caused the van to rear end a 2020 Toyota RAV-4. Five patients were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment and road-rage are being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The Sheriff’s Office is unable to release additional details at this point in the investigation.
LANE COUNTY, OR
mymotherlode.com

New Information About New Melones Plane Crash

Tuolumne County, CA — The plane that crashed into New Melones Reservoir on Saturday was registered out of Bend, Oregon. We reported earlier that the crash happened at around two o’clock in the afternoon. It was an amphibious plane, meaning it can both take off and land on the water. The FAA has identified it as a “single-engine Maule MX-7.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Lebanon-Express

Why there will be a TON of emergency vehicles in Harrisburg on Thursday

Emergency vehicles and first responders fill downtown Harrisburg to respond to a simulated hazardous material spill on Thursday, June 16. Linn County Sheriff’s Office ask people to avoid calling 911 about the training to avoid inundating emergency dispatchers with calls. Organizers will set aside a public viewing area in...
HARRISBURG, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon drug agents, aided by SWAT teams, conducting four raids in Culver, Madras

Central Oregon drug agents, assisted by SWAT teams, support aircraft and several law enforcement agencies, were conducting four raids Tuesday in Culver and Madras, and asked people to avoid the areas while the search warrants were being executed. The post Central Oregon drug agents, aided by SWAT teams, conducting four raids in Culver, Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
MARION COUNTY, OR

