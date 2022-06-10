ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders focusing on extensions for Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman next?

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) set his career highs in 2020. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders handed out a two-year contract extension to arguably the best slot receiver in the NFL on Friday in Pro Bowl wideout Hunter Renfrow. In March, the organization extended Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby on a four-year deal and in April, Las Vegas secured three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr for three more years.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday afternoon which two players could be next on the Raiders' laundry list of extensions.

Waller is coming off of an injury-ravaged 2021 season where he missed six games, but prior to that, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 2020. The tight end made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020 when he set career highs in targets (145), receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196) and receiving touchdowns (nine).

Perryman spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in March 2021, but was traded to Las Vegas in August of that year. The 29-year-old linebacker had his best season last year, earning his first Pro Bowl nod with career highs in tackles (team-high 154), passes defended (three) and fumble recoveries (two).

Derek Carr
