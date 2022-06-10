ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Is It Bad For Your Skin To Sleep With Sunscreen On?

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are there any benefits to be gained from dabbing a little sunscreen on before our head hits the pillow? Or is it overall just a bad idea? Let's find...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

11 best sunscreens for your body: Lotions, sprays and creams for everyday use

Banish all thoughts of the sunscreens of your childhood: those thick white creams, which seemed to have the consistency of paint, layered uncomfortably with scratchy sand and sticky melted ice lollies. Sunscreens have now achieved a whole new level of sophistication.The good old British sunshine has made a few appearances this year already – so, before you head out to the beach, park or garden, remember that a decent sunscreen really is a non-negotiable, whatever type of skin you have.Lisa Bickerstaffe, spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, gave us the lowdown: “SPF stands for sun protection factor and refers to the...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Light Skin#Dark Skin#Wear Sunscreen#Livestrong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy