Is It Bad For Your Skin To Sleep With Sunscreen On?

Banish all thoughts of the sunscreens of your childhood: those thick white creams, which seemed to have the consistency of paint, layered uncomfortably with scratchy sand and sticky melted ice lollies. Sunscreens have now achieved a whole new level of sophistication.The good old British sunshine has made a few appearances this year already – so, before you head out to the beach, park or garden, remember that a decent sunscreen really is a non-negotiable, whatever type of skin you have.Lisa Bickerstaffe, spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, gave us the lowdown: “SPF stands for sun protection factor and refers to the...

SKIN CARE ・ 3 HOURS AGO