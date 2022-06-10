ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay County, IN

Ex-Jay County sheriff's deputy Roger Boyd Jr. convicted of murder

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ind. — A former Jay County sheriff's deputy on Friday was convicted of murder.

A Jay Circuit Court jury on Friday afternoon returned a guilty verdict in the case of Roger L. Boyd Jr., 36. Testimony in his trial began on Tuesday.

Boyd was accused of fatally shooting James P. Miller , a 49-year-old Montpelier man, on Sept. 5, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gry6K_0g75IoUd00

The Portland man told investigators he shot Miller with a semi-automatic handgun after finding the Blackford County resident in his garage.

Boyd's defense attorney, Spencer Benge of Anderson, tried to persuade jurors his client had acted in self defense.

Local crime news : Farmland man sentenced in Randolph County kidnapping case

However, Deputy Prosecutor Zechariah Landers maintained video from a nearby surveillance camera showed Boyd and the shooting victim entering the garage together.

Miller's girlfriend testified that after the killing, Boyd ordered her to enter his home and go into a basement.

That allegation led to a second charge against Boyd, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. However, the confinement charge this week was dismissed by Prosecutor Wes Schemenaur's office.

The maximum penalty for a murder conviction in Indiana is a 65-year prison term. Judge Brian Hutchison set sentencing for July 25.

While awaiting trial, Boyd was held at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

His other defense attorney, Zaki Ali of Anderson, had requested the transfer. Ali said t he former deputy had been threatened and attacked by other inmates while being held in the Jay County jail.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Jay County sheriff's deputy Roger Boyd Jr. convicted of murder

Comments / 8

Lisa Brown
4d ago

Don’t commit murder and he wouldn’t be in prison. Sounds like he thought being a police officer or ex police officer was going to help him get away with murder.

Reply
7
mustangratty
3d ago

There are a lot of police officers who think they are above the law and can do whatever they want & get away with it. Haaaa they are finding out wrong now.

Reply
2
Related
abc57.com

Man tells police to take him to jail, is later arrested for resisting law enforcement

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man who allegedly told police to take him to jail was later arrested for resisting law enforcement, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Saturday, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department were called to a bar in the 7300 block of Aspect Drive for a report of a man who was sitting at a table with two girls who didn’t know him.
MISHAWAKA, IN
1017thepoint.com

RANDOLPH COUNTY MAN, ORIGINALLY CHARGED WITH MURDER CONSPIRACY, SENTENCED

(Winchester, IN)--More than two years ago, a man in northwest Randolph County was allegedly tied up with rope and tape, had a bag placed over his head, throw into a van, and driven to a place where he would be buried. Now, one of two men originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder has been sentenced. 30-year-old Michael Mullens has pled guilty to criminal confinement, but numerous other serious charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. Those charges included battery and kidnapping. Mullens was sentenced to time already served and is now free.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
County
Jay County, IN
City
Michigan City, IN
City
Deputy, IN
City
Anderson, IN
Jay County, IN
Crime & Safety
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Elizabethtown man dead in crash on State Road 7

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An accident involving three vehicles claimed the life of a 72-year-old man from Elizabethtown, according to authorities. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred on State Road 7 just north of S. 450 E at approximately 3 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies reported a semi, an SUV and a […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, IN
peakofohio.com

County man arrested for assaulting niece

A county man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his niece, Saturday afternoon. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a mother stating her daughter was assaulted by her uncle, William Mollett, 36, of West Mansfield. The mother stated her daughter was visiting her grandmother when...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hutchison
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed after evading traffic stop, says Marion police

MARION, Ind. — One person is dead after police say a motorcyclist fled a traffic stop in Marion, Indiana. Officials say they noticed a motorcyclist speeding just after 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 16th Street and Western Avenue. A Marion officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but police say the motorcyclist […]
MARION, IN
The Exponent

Two from WL arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl

Two people from West Lafayette were arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug and dealing of a narcotic drug. Lorenzo Butler, 51, and Witonna Butler, 53, of the 1100 block of Summer Drive, were both arrested after Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force and West Lafayette Police Department officers found 25 grams of alleged fentanyl while executing a search warrant for suspected drug dealing, according to a press release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Crime News#Indiana State Prison#Violent Crime#Jay Circuit Court
cbs4indy.com

Police: Semi overturns after driver hits bull in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County say a semi driver was hurt after his semi hit a bull in the road overnight Friday. Wayne County deputies were sent to the area of State Road 1 and Jones Road in Hagerstown to check out an overturned semi after midnight on Friday, June 10.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Man faces felony charges of child molesting

WABASH, IN- Peydon L. Bennett, age 29, from Grant County, IN was found guilty of three criminal offenses on June 8, 2022, in the Wabash Circuit Court following a two day jury trial. The jury found Mr. Bennett guilty of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and two counts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Truck hits, kills Shelbyville man on State Road 44

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A pickup truck hit and killed a man while he was crossing the road in Shelbyville. According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. State Road 44. David Elliott, 75, was crossing from the south side of the road to the […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Man pulls rifle on Taco Bell workers, forces them to open register

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is accused of pointing a rifle at employees during an armed robbery at an Indianapolis Taco Bell. Police say a man dressed in a black puffy jacket, black t-shirt and black ripped jeans robbed the Taco Bell at 6990 E. 10th Street around 6:30 p.m. on May 29. He’s described as 5’10” and 180 pounds with a dark skin tone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old Indiana girl

PERU, Indiana — Police in central Indiana are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night. The Peru Police Department said Laurynne Jackson was last seen leaving her house in Peru, Indiana, which is in Miami County, on Friday, June 10, at 11:30 p.m.
PERU, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy