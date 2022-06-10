Truck drives through Aldi storefront, driver attacks manager

Two people were taken away in ambulances Friday when a truck crashed into the Aldi grocery store in Granite city.

The driver was agitated, according to eyewitnesses, and video shows his truck stopped well inside the store near the check-out aisles.

Becca Johnson, who was at the scene, told KMOX the driver got out of the truck and attacked who appeared to be the store's manager.

"Definitely got out of the car and started attacking this guy," Johnson said. "He had punched him several times that I know of."

She said a third person near the door appeared to be injured.