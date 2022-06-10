ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hackensack, NJ

Two dead after 3-alarm fire rips through N.J. home

By Noah Cohen
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people were killed in a house fire early Friday in South Hackensack, police and fire officials said. The victims — identified only as a male and female — were found in a burning single-family home on Agar...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

