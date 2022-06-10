Spend time outdoors: Minnesota’s ‘Take a Kid Fishing’ weekend June 10-12

Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota from International Falls to Crane Lake until further notice according to NWS Duluth. Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8 pm Tuesday night for East Central MN and Northwest WI. Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect until 10 pm for Koochiching and Itasca Counties. Beach Hazard Alert because of rip currents will cover Park Point and Wisconsin Point beaches Tuesday evening. Small Craft Advisory will cover the shores of Lake Superior. A pair of lows will make a storm chance pay off near the Canadian border tonight and perhaps the rest of the region on Wednesday. The storm chance runs 50-70%. The best chance for severe weather will be in eastern Wisconsin. These storms will fuel themselves from the energy of the Tuesday heatwave. That will make it cooler but still summery on Wednesday. Starting Thursday, a long dry spell will start and the summer heat may return for the weekend, even close to Lake Superior.

DULUTH, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO