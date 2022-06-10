ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Spend time outdoors: Minnesota’s ‘Take a Kid Fishing’ weekend June 10-12

By Molly Wasche
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNESOTA-- No fishing licenses required for kids on Minnesota lakes this weekend. Families are encouraged to get outdoors Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12, to fish...

www.cbs3duluth.com

