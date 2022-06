One person was hurt after a crash near Emporia’s southeast city limits Monday afternoon. The crash happened on South Weaver just south of East Logan and was reported around 11:30 am. According to Emporia Police Cpt. Ray Mattas, 56-year-old Delbert Ricketts was traveling northbound in the 700 block of South Weaver in a 1995 Dodge Ram van. Ricketts lost control of the van for unknown reasons causing the van to go off the roadway into the west ditch, and reportedly rolled several times.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO