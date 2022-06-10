What you missed this week in notable Grand Island crimes and court cases

(Hastings, NE) -- A Hastings, Nebraska man is behind bars after a large quantity of methamphetamine is found during a traffic stop. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, arrested 52 year old Robert Williams after locating more than a pound of methamphetamine during the Friday afternoon stop. NSP says Williams was pulled over near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. Investigators say while Williams was pulled over, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The state patrol says during a search of the car, 17 ounces of meth was found.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO