What you missed this week in notable Grand Island crimes and court cases

Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

York News-Times

York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York. According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.
YORK, NE
NSP: Nebraska county clerk spends over $18,000 with government credit card

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old woman was arrested after a spending spree with a county credit card, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol began an investigation into the Deuel County clerk after being notified by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. The investigation revealed that Polly Olson...
NEBRASKA STATE
Gage County law officers make burglary arrest

BEATRICE – The Gage County Sheriff’s Office apparently has broken up a burglary. Deputies were sent to a rural home at Southwest 75th and West Scott Road, early Monday morning…on a report of a burglary in progress. A deputy responding at around 1:40 a.m. located a man...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
Columbus woman accused of striking man with log-splitting wedge arrested on separate incident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Columbus woman accused of hitting a man in the back of the head with a log-splitting wedge in April was arrested for a separate incident on Monday. 28-year-old Kristen Clifford was apprehended Monday shortly after 2:00 p.m. after a reported incident on S. 1st Street. Clifford was one of multiple people involved in the incident, according to Norfolk Police, and she was arrested for second-degree assault.
Denton man rolls into ditch during pursuit with deputies, sheriff says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Denton man was arrested Tuesday after a pursuit with deputies that ended with him rolling his vehicle over into a ditch, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 12:45 a.m., deputies clocked a vehicle going 80 miles per hour near 54th Street and Wittstruck...
DENTON, NE
Troopers seize meth, heroin and cocaine in traffic stops near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers seized methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and several other drugs in two traffic stops near Grand Island, the Nebraska State Patrol says. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., a drug-detecting dog smelled a controlled substance inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Central City. Troopers then...
NSP troopers, Drug Task Force locate large quantity of meth in Hastings

(Hastings, NE) -- A Hastings, Nebraska man is behind bars after a large quantity of methamphetamine is found during a traffic stop. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, arrested 52 year old Robert Williams after locating more than a pound of methamphetamine during the Friday afternoon stop. NSP says Williams was pulled over near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. Investigators say while Williams was pulled over, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The state patrol says during a search of the car, 17 ounces of meth was found.
HASTINGS, NE
NPD: Norfolk man wanted on active warrant arrested with meth

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk man wanted an on active arrest warrant was reportedly discovered with methamphetamine on Monday. Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday, a Norfolk Police officer was near 11th Street and Norfolk Avenue. The. officer saw a pedestrian walking and recognized him as Rene Garcia, 28, of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
Inmate Missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln

An inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) Tuesday evening. Gary Filip did not return to the facility from his work assignment in the community. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was found at North 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway. Filip started his sentence...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island officials spread awareness following fentanyl overdoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fentanyl-related overdoses in Grand Island continue to rise causing health officials to raise awareness. In March, a rampant spike in overdoses lead to the drug enforcement administration investigating fentanyl and how it’s gotten into Nebraska. The wave of fentanyl sweeping Nebraska is causing “mass overdoses,” and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Another counterfeit $100 bill found in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the weekend, Grand Island Police reported that a $100 counterfeit bill was used at Indianhead Golf Course, to purchase food items. The bill had “Play Money” in the spot where a serial number should have been. Police say counterfeit bills can look...
Police arrest man for possession of controlled substance

Norfolk Police have arrested a Norfolk man for possession of a controlled substance. According to Captain Mike Bauer, a police officer was near the 11th Street and Norfolk Avenue intersection when the officer saw a pedestrian whom the officer recognized as 28-year-old Rene Garcia of Norfolk. The officer knew Garcia...
NORFOLK, NE
Police investigate after shooting victim arrives at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being injured this past weekend. Lincoln Police said they're investigating a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend. Police said the victim arrived at CHI Health Saint Elizabeth around 10:45 p.m. Sunday with...
LINCOLN, NE
Two arrested following search of west Beatrice home

BEATRICE – A drug investigation search of a west Beatrice home has yielded two arrests. Gage County law officers and Beatrice Police served the warrant last Thursday morning, at 211 North Sumner Street. Authorities arrested 39-year-old Michael Armagost on suspicion of two counts of distributing a controlled substance, possession...
BEATRICE, NE
Fatality accident victim has been identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the man who died over the weekend in a motorcycle/vehicle accident. LPD said that the 24-year-old Lincoln man has been identified as Keith Doering. According to LPD officers around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, a black 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle was traveling...
LINCOLN, NE
Stolen truck found burned in Hastings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A truck stolen in central Nebraska was found burned out in a different town. Grand Island Police said a Ram 1500 pickup truck was reported stolen in Grand Island on Saturday. It was later found in Hastings on East 6th Street, where it was burned. Police...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Deputies Arrest A Man After Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Vehicle Overturning

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–A 20-year-old man is in jail, after he led deputies on a chase early Tuesday morning in southern Lancaster County, only to overturn his vehicle before he was captured. Sheriff Terry Wagner says around 12:45am, deputies were trying to pull over a vehicle driven by Kaedon...
Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE

